ComicsPRO: What Is Boom Studios' Magic: The Gathering Surprise?

During their presentation at ComicsPRO, after taking a bit of a victory lap with retailers, Boom Studios' Morgan Perry just dropped a big tease for their upcoming Magic: The Gathering series launching in April.

As announced earlier, Boom Studios recently picked up the license and announced a new ongoing series, entitled simply Magic by Black Cat writer Jed MacKay and Ghost Spider artist Ig Guara set in Ravnica that already has fans and retailers talking. The announcement already caused old issues of Magic comics to spike in sales and have the backing of licensor Wizards of the Coast which is already pushing the new comic series through their Twitch stream.

Now, Boom is teasing that they will be sending retailers a secret Magic surprise on March 10th, ahead of the FOC for Magic #1, that is sure to "spark" retailers to order with confidence. What is this mystery item?

Boom has been vocal with retailers that there will be no collectible Magic: The Gathering cards included with the comics. Could this be the one exception? Our sources say "no."

Perhaps a Magic primer, like the ones DC does for initiatives like Future State? Those could end up being valuable to retailers if they feature first appearances and could convert skeptics. Or an unannounced zero issue comic like Boom as done before? They tend not to run back the same promotions, but this might be the exception. Or could it be that Boom found another celebrity a la Keanu Reeves who loves Magic to endorse their new comic for retailers and their customers? That wouldn't be out of the realm of possibilities either.

We'll keep digging into it and when we know… you'll know. Until then, stay tuned for more ComicsPRO news right here.