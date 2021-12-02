ComiXology Announces Memoria by Curt Pires and Sunando C

Amazon announced a new entry in its ComiXology Originals series of creator-owned comics dropping digitally next week: Memoria by Curt Pires and Sunando C. The series is a mystery thriller about two detectives investigating the most prolific serial killer in the history of America. A press release describes the series:

When two troubled detectives are paired up and assigned a case, they begin to discover a well kept secret behind a slew of murders that spans decades. With Memoria, writer Curt Pires (Youth, Lost Falls), artist Sunando C, colorist Mark Dale and letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou have created a mesmerizing comic book mystery thriller, chock full of paranoia, intrigue and horror. Told in five chapters, Memoria is available beginning December 7th from comiXology Originals, the exclusive digital content line of comiXology, an Amazon company and is available to read at no additional cost for members of Amazon Prime, Kindle Unlimited, and comiXology Unlimited, and for purchase on the Amazon Kindle Store and comiXology. Memoria follows two detectives—Daniels, a young cop who drinks to cope with his past, and Reynolds, an aged terminally ill cop with an axe to grind. When the police chief partners them up and saddles them with what seems to be an unsolvable case, their investigation begins to unravel a sprawling conspiracy that points to one thing: the most prolific serial killer in American history. As they follow leads, they make discoveries that will force them to question everything and everyone they know.

And Pires had the following to say about it:

I'm excited to be releasing Memoria with my friends at comiXology Originals as a complete series this coming Tuesday, December 7th. Memoria is a dark and literary exploration of institutional corruption and the fall of America, through the lens of a sprawling murder mystery that sends two broken men on the trail of a prolific serial killer. This is a book for fans of true crime and the films of David Fincher. I believe this series includes some of my strongest writing and I'm excited for everyone to check out the amazing work that Sunando, Hassan and Mark have done on this project.

Check out a preview of Memoria below.