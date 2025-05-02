Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent Spoilers for Free Comic Book Day 2025

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, fcbd

Conan: Scourge Of The Serpent is the new Conan event launching from Heroic Signatures and Titan Publishing this autumn, but it all begins tomorrow with Free Comic Book Day.

You don't need to steal it, Conan, it's free! That's the whole idea of Free Comic Book Day!

"Fresh from mythic adventures in the frozen North, young Conan of Cimmeria's wanderlust takes him south to the Nemedian principality of NUMALIA. A barbarian with no coin, no prospects, and an untamed thirst for wine and women, he embarks upon the first trade in his storied career: that of a thief. A simple enough prospect to most, but on this night, the Cimmerian's foray into petty crime will have consequences that ripple across the ages…"

Because it is not just Conan in the Hyborian Age which quests after such trinkets. But Brule The Spear Slayer of the Thurian age, millennia previously, climbing a very similar tower…

As well as folks closer to home who are… sitting around, drinking tea, maybe?

The event will feature three different stories in three different times (the Thurian age with Kull, the Hyborian age with Conan and the twentieth century with John Kirowan) that are "metaphysically linked". Well, the links begin tomorrow…

FCBD 2025 Conan The Barbarian will be available for free on Free Comic Book Day in all participating comic book stores. Saturday, the 3rd of May and on Kindle on the 7th of May. You can catch up with all of Bleeding Cool's extensive Free Comic Book Day coverage this year, with announcements, giveaways, signings and spoilers with our handy FCBD tag. I guess there will be quite a lot today and tomorrow. Jim Zub will be signing with Ray Fawkes at Third Eye Comics in Annapolis, Maryland…

FCBD 2025 CONAN THE BARBARIAN (Net) (MR)

TITAN COMICS

(W) Jim Zub (CA) Roberto De La Torre, Ivan Gil, Jao Canola

SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT, the newest epic CONAN event, begins HERE, from fan favorite writer Jim Zub (Avengers, Dungeons & Dragons) and Ivan Gil, with a cover by superstar artist Roberto de la Torre

(Conan the Barbarian)!

The serpent god's influence tightens its coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will spiral together to answer a chilling question framed in past and present-What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it has begun, can it be stopped?

Exclusive Original Material Rating: Mature

