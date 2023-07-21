Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: hellfire gala, ms marvel

Confirmed: Ms Marvel Is Both Mutant and Inhuman in Hellfire Gala

When the death of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, was first leaked on Bleeding Cool, I suggested the character would return for the Hellfire Gala.

When the death of Kamala Khan, Ms Marvel, was first leaked on Bleeding Cool from Amazing Spider-Man #26, I suggested that the character would return for the Hellfire Gala as a mutant, to match her portrayal in the MCU. And revived courtesy of the Krakoan Resurrection Protocols which have been a part of Marvel lore for several years now. Bleeding Cool had previously reported that it looked like Monica Rambeau was turning into a mutant as well. in time for the upcoming The Marvels movie. Wasn't bad for a theory figuratively pulled out of my arse. And with the preview of Hellfire Gala #1 below, proved utterly, utterly right.

With Emma Frost talking to Scott Summers about Kamala Khan being a mutant, before her death,

With Forge looking to solve worldwide homelessness and hunger for the next Hellfire Gala. Before Orchis attacks, of course.

We see Kamala Khan's resurrection in Arbor Magna on Krakoa and that she is not only an Inhuman but also a mutant simultaneously. Not entirely sure of the art here, looks more like Kate Pryde given a darker hue. And glad someone had a robe for her, after her resurrection from a Krakoan egg. Mind you Kate Pryde herself has had a bit of a makeover.

You know, they still haven't explained why Kate Pryde can't use Krakoan portals. We know about the issue with resurrection, but not the portals. Any explanation anywhere? Oh yes, and Iceman brought his boyfriend to the party.

That's the moment for Cyclops that leads directly into the Free Comic Book Day theft of the Captain Krakoa suit, the burning down of the New York Treehouse, and Cyclops fall to his not-quite-death…

X-Men: Hellfire Gala #1

MAY230776

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) R. B. Silva, Luciano Vecchio (CA) Phil Noto

THE FALL OF X BEGINS HERE! The Hellfire Gala is always the biggest event of the season…but this year's will change everything for Krakoa. What is meant to be mutantkind's biggest night becomes their biggest nightmare as the Fall of X begins! All your favorite X-Men are going to be left reeling after this one – shocking revelations, stunning betrayals, horrifying tragedy, impossible deaths…and of course the most glamorous looks of the year, all in one CANNOT-MISS package!

Rated T+ In Shops: Jul 26, 2023 SRP: $8.99

