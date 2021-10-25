Confronting Horror in Alan Moore's Neonomicon, Up for Auction

In a 2011 interview about Neonomicon with Adi Tantimedh in Bleeding Cool Magazine, Neonomicon creator Alan Moore explains what he attempts to accomplish with horror fiction: "People don't go to watch a horror movie to confront their mortality or to think about the transience of worldly things. It's a kind of flirting with the unspeakable thing that we put behind the curtain. I think that is the function that Horror tends to provide these days. I would prefer that it didn't. I would prefer in dealing with Horror that it get back to its original potency, at least as I see it. The absolute… Don't dance with it. Confront it face-to-face." Neomonicon certainly confronts horror face to face, and there's a group of Neonomicon #1-4 CGC 9.8 White pages up for auction in the 2021 September 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122139 from Heritage Auctions.

Neonomicon certainly confronted horror face to face, becoming a widely regarded and controversial series in the process. In the story, a pair of FBI agents investigate a series of ritual murders somehow tied to the final undercover assignment of Aldo Sax — once the golden boy of the FBI, now a convicted killer and inmate of a maximum security prison. As the investigation begins to lead from all-too-human horror to something otherworldly, they suspect they are on the trail of something truly horrific. But nothing prepares them for the unspeakable terrors they face in the small harbor town of Innsmouth.

"Neonomicon is probably the darkest story Alan Moore has ever written," Y: The Last Man and Saga creator Brian K. Vaughan once said. Many readers would agree with that statement, and there's a group of Neonomicon #1-4 CGC 9.8 White pages up for auction in the 2021 September 26-27 Sunday & Monday Comic Books Select Auction #122139 from Heritage Auctions.