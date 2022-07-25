Cullen Bunn, Andrea Mutti, A Legacy Of Violence. Mad Cave in October

Mad Cave Studios is launching a new comic book series by Cullen Bunn & Andrea Mutti's A Legacy Of Violence in their October 2022 solicits and solicitations

LEGACY OF VIOLENCE #1 (MR)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG221634

(W) Cullen Bunn (A / CA) Andrea Mutti

A Legacy of Violence, by masters of horror Cullen Bunn and Andrea Mutti, with letters by Rus Wooton, follows Dr. Nick Shaw; an honest doctor just trying to help people. But one day, when a patient gets out of control, Nick suddenly begins recalling past memories he had kept hidden away. That's when he decides to join Doctors Without Borders and heads straight for Central America. But his past still comes calling. With a serial killer on the loose in the small town of Disante, Honduras, Nick's flashbacks begin to intensify-and become clearer. Was Nick meant to go to Honduras? Is this all part of the killer's plan? Find out what Nick has been repressing all these years and why.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99

MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #2 CVR A CAMELO

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG221635

AUG221636 – MAD CAVE STUDIOS LEGACY BATTLECATS #2 CVR B LONERGAN – 2.99

(W) Mark London (A / CA) Michael Camelo

MCS LEGACY: Battlecats #2 continues the perilous journey of the Battlecats as they hunt down the dire beast. But what happens when the hunters become the hunted. Meanwhile, Valadar and the Darkats are preparing a brutal assault on the King.

MCS LEGACY: Battlecats goes back to the beginning and reimagines the ENTIRE first volume of Battlecats Vol. 1. With a reimagined story, all-new art, and five beautiful character covers by Jesse Lonergan (Hedra and High Republic Adventures) this is Battlecats the way it was intended to be. Great for existing fans who want to see their favorite characters refreshed or new fans looking to get into the series for the first time. Best of all every MCS LEGACY title will be available for only $2.99!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 2.99

POTIONS INC #5 (OF 5)

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG221637

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Stelladia (CA) Natasha Alterici

The conclusion! Wizard Kanavin Goras has everything he needs to steal Earth's magic-a spell that may destroy Earth in the process-and the only ones who can stop him are Ran Jones, who has always had trouble focusing his magic, and Gen Garcia, a special agent from the FBI. With a little luck, and a little magic, they just might be able to save the day.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 3.99

TIGERS TONGUE #4 CVR A IGBOKWE

MAD CAVE STUDIOS

AUG221638

AUG221639 – TIGERS TONGUE #4 CVR B IGBOKWE – 3.99

(W) Olivia Stephens (A) Diansakhu Banton-Perry (CA) Odera Igbokwe

The Tiger's People await with bated breath to see who between Kelindi and Aridani will emerge victorious in the final trial, the Trial of Body, in which the twin sisters must battle. Kelindi still sees hope for a peaceful resolution, but Aridani has a new vision for the future, one that may require Kelindi's removal.

In Shops: Oct 05, 2022

SRP: 3.99