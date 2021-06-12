Dale Keown's Incredible Original Hulk & Wolverine Artwork at Auction

Dale Keown time! We've been looking at the 2021 June 17 – 19 Comics & Comic Art Signature Auction #7244 auction from Heritage, which may be their most significant comic book auction to date with some insanely valuable, desirable, and influential examples of original comic book artwork. Such as three pages from Dale Keown from across his career at Marvel Comics, the original pencils to his cover to his Hulk: The End series in 2002, a page from his 1992 Incredible Hulk run, and a more recent Wolverine cover from Weapon X in 2017.

Dale Keown Incredible Hulk: The End #1 Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2002). In recent years, the defining look of the Hulk has come from the vision of artist Dale Keown. His hyper-muscular, ultra-detailed renderings perfectly capture the power of the Hulk — and even at "the end," you know the Hulk isn't going down without a fight. The final story of the Green Goliath is created in graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10.25" x 15.75". There is some smudging. Signed by Keown and writer Peter David in the top margin. In Excellent condition. It will end at 12:00 PM Central Time, Thursday, June 17, 2021.

Dale Keown and Mark Farmer Incredible Hulk #392 Story Page 11 Original Art (Marvel, 1992). Polaris and Jamie Madrox, the Multiple Man, come to blows with the armored behemoth known as Ajax on this page from the X-Factor crossover story arc "War and Pieces." Crafted in ink over graphite and blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.5". Signed by Keown in Panel 2. A stat page number (15, due to ads, but story Page 11), and production hole-punched on side margins. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.

Dale Keown Weapon X #1 Variant Cover Original Art (Marvel, 2017). The Weapon X program returned in this series, but Old Man Logan, Sabretooth, and Lady Deathstrike are none too happy about it. The ferocity of the program's original trio of killers is rendered to perfection by the dynamic linework of Dale Keown for this variant cover. Crafted in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area 11" x 17". Signed by Keown in the image area. In Excellent condition. It will end at 10:00 AM Central Time, Saturday, June 19, 2021.