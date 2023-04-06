Dan Slott Challenges Kieron Gillen As Marvel's Top Punmeister Kieron Gillen is under threat from Dan Slott, courtesy of yesterday's Spider-Man #7. That's if you can find a copy anywhere.

Kieron Gillen loves a good pun. He has pun, will travel, handing out punishment on a pundamental level. Entire comic books, comic book series, have been created in service of wordplay. Immaterial Girl was a good one. And his social media game has usually been in favour of telling a very bad joke. Remember his Iron Man character Alec Eiffel, The Fascist Man Alive? Just me? Or was it the fact that Once And Future seemed entirely set up to have Prime Minister Boris Johnson remade as the Arthurian knight Borys. But Kieron Gillen has a real challenger in Dan Slott, courtesy of yesterday's Spider-Man #7. Because while the eBay prices for the issue have seen multiple copies sell for up to $27, that's down to the first appearance of Spider-Boy. But it deserved to be for this pun, featuring the vehicular variant of Spider-Man, Peter Parker The Spider-Mobile.

The best parallel Parker. That should go down in the league of impossibly constructed puns. It is p-p-perfect. Congratulations to all involved, you should be really happy with yourself. But it's not just puns, it's other Parker parallels that are of note.

While Peter Palmer, Spiderman is quoting from the original, original source… Amazing Fantasy #15. He only has a limited vocabulary to crib from it seems.

Dan Slott there, clearly having a lot of fun. More, much much more to come. And Kieron Gillen clearly needs to up his game.

SPIDER-MAN #7

MARVEL COMICS

FEB230752

(W) Dan Slott (A/CA) Mark Bagley

THE END OF THE SPIDER-VERSE IS HERE! Friends became enemies, enemies became friends and now all of the Spider-Verse ENDS! Jessica Drew? Gone. Peter Parker? Gone. And they aren?t the only ones erased by the sacred Sting-Knife. How can Silk and the rest of the Spiders win this Spider-War?! Rated T In Shops: Apr 05, 2023 SRP: $3.99