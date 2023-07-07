Posted in: Comics | Tagged: brian bolland, Claudia Christian, dan slott, Hunt Emerson, lfcc, london film and comic con

Dan Slott & Claudia Christian in London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame

The inaugural London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame Awards are awarded to Hunt Emerson, Dan Slott, Brian Bolland and Claudia Christian.

This week sees the launch of the London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame Awards, presented by the Comic Zone read of the show in London's Olympia, run by Showmasters. And the first two of the four awards to be handed out this weekend were to Hunt Emerson and Dan Slott. Tomorrow will see two more awards handed to Brian Bolland and Claudia Christian.

Hunt Emerson, is the underground British comix creator of note, creator of Firkin The Cat, Thunderdogs, Calculus Cat, and adapter of Lady Chattrley's Lover, The Rime Of The Ancient Mariner and Casanova and more recently Little Plum in the Beano. He received The Class Of 2023 Alison Brown Award For Services To The Cartoon Industry and we were on hand to record the handover.

Dan Slott, longstanding Marvel Comics writer and creator of the Spider-Verse which became a film franchise, and recently Spider-Boy, received the Class Of 2023 Services To The Comic Industry Award. The video of the presentation to Dan Slott at the culmination of his panel at the show runs below. Brian Bolland, long-standing artist on the likes of The Killing Joke, Judge Dredd, Zirk and the creator of Mr Mamoulian and The Actress And The Bishop. will be presented with the same award tomorrow.

While Claudia Christian, star of Babylon 5 and who will be selling her new comic book Dark Legacies at the show tomorrow, will receive her Award for Work In Comics, Television, Film And Games.

The award has been created in the fashion of a 9.9 slabbed comic book. Not 10.0 of course, that would just be ridiculous. Members inducted to the Hall Of Fame will also receive an invite to any future London Film And Comic Con they wish to attend.

