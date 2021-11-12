Dark Horse And Humble Bundle Offer A Lot Of Kazuo Koike Written Manga

Dark Horse and Humble Bundle announced a bundle of Kazuo Koike written manga today. The bundle appears to contain everything Koike wrote that Dark Horse has the rights to, except New Lone Wolf & Cub.

It turns out Dark Horse has the rights to quite a bit. The Kazuo Koike & Goseki Kojima material (Lone Wolf & Cub, Path Of The Assassin, Samurai Executioner) is obviously the headliner. Any introduction I could give would pale in comparison to the fruits of their collaboration. Famously, Lone Wolf & Cub is an Eisner and Harvey award-winning work that may be the premiere manga about child endangerment on the market. (I kid gently. Lone Wolf & Cub is iconic.)

Dark Horse and Humble Bundle threw in more than that, though. They also included Lady Snowblood and two other Kazuo Koike written manga I hadn't heard of: Color of Rage and Crying Freeman. All three are much shorter than Lone Wolf & Cub, and therefore are less of a commitment. Color Of Rage (drawn by Seisaku Kano) is one volume, Crying Freeman (drawn by Ryoichi Ikegami) is five volumes, and Lady Snowblood (drawn by Kazuo Kamimura) is four volumes.

(Kazuo Koike died in 2019 at the age of 82.)

The bundle supports The Hero Initiative and will be available until December 2nd, 2021.

Discover the sprawling, epic story of a swordsman and his son in this Lone Wolf and Cub collection from Dark Horse. This landmark manga series, written by the brilliant Kazuo Koike and featuring the breathtaking visuals of Goseki Kojima, is widely regarded as one of the most influential works of graphic fiction ever created, inspiring countless storytellers, artists, and filmmakers across Japan and the West. Own these and other classic Koike works like Crying Freeman and Lady Snowblood in this bundle supporting the Hero Initiative and the charity of your choice.