Dark Horse To Publish Feminist Mafia Graphic Novel, Mafiosa

In 2019, Portland content developer Rainwerks launched a new comic book, Mafiosa, by on Kickstarter. Written by Sunshine Barbito, drawn by Débora Carita, coloured by Mariacristina Federico, lettered by Clem Robbins, as well as covers by Kirbi Fagan and Francesco Francavilla. The first issue was successfully crowdfunded and now Dark Horse Comics is going to publish the full Mafiosa graphic novel.

Here's the Kickstarter description.

The Marchesi brothers, Carlo, Matteo and Tommaso, are three first generation Sicilian Americans who, with their extended families, establish a Mafia family in Brooklyn, New York in the early 1900s. Nicoletta Marchesi is the youngest of Tommaso's five children, a precocious and beautiful eighteen year old who, unlike her two older sisters, is very much a tomboy and grew up always challenging her two older brothers at every turn. But when Nicoletta confronts her father Tommaso and announces her desire to join the family business alongside her brothers, crisis ensues. What transpires is not just a tale of Nicoletta's rise within the Marchesi crime family but how she and the world around her is transformed when she proves better at the deadly game than her male coworkers. Combining the mystic and high-style romanticism of the Roaring 20's with a woman's journey into the savagery of the Cosa Nostra criminal syndicate, Mafiosa presents a fresh take on contemporary themes of gender discrimination and social justice.

And the Amazon listing from Dark Horse.

And here's a preview of the comic book to come…