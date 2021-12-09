Dark Horse to Reprint Grendel Omnibus Editions for 40th Anniversary

For regular people, when it's somebody's birthday, you buy them a present. But for comic book publishers, when one of the comics they previously published celebrates a birthday, it's the publisher that gets the present in the form of THAT SWEET MONEY. So it is with Dark Horse, celebrating the 40th-anniversary of Grendel (and an upcoming Netflix television adaptation) by cashing in with a new second edition line of Grendel Omnibuses… er, Omnibi… um, big books.

From the press release:

In celebration of the 40th anniversary for Matt Wagner's expansive, genre defying saga Grendel, Dark Horse Comics will be publishing a second edition of the complete Grendel Omnibus line. Starting with the first man to wear the Grendel moniker, Hunter Rose (the character and story behind the upcoming Netflix show!) and traveling into the far-flung future with Grendel Prime, the Grendel Omnibuses are a must have for long time fans and new readers alike! Grendel Omnibus Volume 1 begins the entire epic series and chronicles the complete Hunter Rose storyline. This collection features millionaire Hunter Rose and his alter ego, the criminal mastermind Grendel! This collection features the very first Hunter Rose story, a complete Hunter Rose adventure by Matt Wagner, and vignettes and short stories from that key Grendel era by contributing storytellers Tim Sale, Guy Davis, Stan Sakai, Mike Allred, Darrick Robertson, Michael Avon Oeming, Jill Thompson, the Pander Brothers, Duncan Fegredo, Troy Nixey, and many more! This first omnibus reprints Grendel: Devil by the Deed; the short story collections Grendel: Black, White, & Red and Grendel: Red, White, & Black, and Grendel: Behold the Devil. It also features a brand-new cover illustrated by Matt Wagner and colored Brennan Wagner.

Grendel Omnibus Volume 1 will hit comic book stores on June 8th, 2022 and bookstores on June 21st, and cost thirty bucks. Here's what Matt Wagner had to say about it:

When I first created Grendel, I could only dream that the character and concepts would have a life and resonance beyond the initial storyline. Now, forty years into this dark and sprawling saga, I can look back on an epic narrative that's always provided as many thrills and surprises for me as it hopefully has for its readers.