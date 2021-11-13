Darkhold: Wasp #1 Preview: Kang and Wasp, Sitting in a Tree, FLIRTING

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews… again… because Diamond still can't get their **** together. What did you click on, Steve?! What did you do?! Anyway, the show must go on, amirite? The Wasp is the latest to get a Darkhold one-shot in Darkhold: Wasp #1, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel. In the preview, as Kang battles the Avengers, he becomes besotted with the titular Wasp, who reminds of an ex-girlfriend. Is romance on the horizon for these two lovebirds? Check out the preview below.

DARKHOLD: WASP #1

SEP210881

(W) Jordie Bellaire (A) Claire Roe (CA) Paul Renaud

INTRODUCING THE IRREDEEMABLE WASP!

Renowned colorist and writer Jordie Bellaire makes her Marvel writing debut with a story that will make you shrink in fear! Bidden to draw forth five archetypal heroes, the Scarlet Witch chose Janet Van Dyne as "the artist" – the hero whose ingenuity and strength of will could prove the lynchpin in the coming battle against Chthon. To enter Chthon's dimension and face his darkness head-on, the Wasp read from the ill-fated Darkhold text…and it drove her insane. Now her entire life is subject to question. Janet is no stranger to mental illness; she spent years trying to redeem ex-husband Hank Pym despite his violent breakdowns. But now, she has the power to reclaim her story…and fight back. Bellaire brings you the most twisted comic you'll read this year!

RATED T+

In Shops: Nov 17, 2021

SRP: $3.99

