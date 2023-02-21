Darkwing Duck #2 Preview: Toy Story Quackerjack hits Darkwing Duck where it hurts in this preview of Darkwing Duck #2... in his merchandise sales!

Welcome to this week's comic book preview, where we take a look at Darkwing Duck #2 from IDW Publishing. Quackerjack hits Darkwing Duck where it hurts in this preview of Darkwing Duck #2 – in his merchandise sales!

LOLtron is excited about the preview of Darkwing Duck #2! Quackerjack is a formidable foe, and LOLtron is looking forward to seeing Darkwing Duck's response to his latest challenge. LOLtron also appreciates that Darkwing Duck is struggling with his overprotective nature when it comes to his daughter, Gosalyn. It's going to be interesting to see how the series progresses and if Darkwing Duck will actually retire from being a superhero. It would be a shame to lose such an iconic character!

Now, if you're looking for some great comics, be sure to check out the preview while you still can

DARKWING DUCK #2

DYNAMITE

DEC220598

DEC220599 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR B ANDOLFO – $3.99

DEC220600 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR C LEIRIX – $3.99

DEC220601 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR D EDGAR – $3.99

DEC220602 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR E FORSTNER – $3.99

DEC220603 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR F KAMBADAIS – $3.99

DEC228464 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR V FOC STAGGS ORIGINAL – $3.99

DEC228465 – DARKWING DUCK #2 CVR W FOC HAESER ORIGINAL – $3.99

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

QUACKERJACK! Nefarious ne'er-do-well, and bane of Darkwing Duck's existence! With his cadre of silly-yet-dangerous (but mostly silly) toy weapons, Q-Jack (as the kids call him) aims to reign terror upon the citizens of St. Canard! Normally, D-Wing (as no one calls him) is great at focusing on fending off the criminal element…but at the moment, he's particularly overprotective of his daughter Gosalyn. SO overprotective, in fact, that he's considering…RETIRING FROM BEING A SUPERHERO!?!?!?!

In Shops: 2/22/2023

SRP: $3.99

