Buyers Got David Mazzucchelli's Own Copies Of Batman Artist's Edition

The Batman Year One Artist's Edition by David Mazzucchelli has had a tricky time being sold directly from IDW Publishing's website. Is it entirely a coincidence that this all happened after Scott Dunbier, originator of the Artist's Edition format, left the publisher?

First, IDW put a discount code on their website for older Artist's Editions but forgot to restrict it from upcoming editions, including the signed and numbered special editions, so a lot of people ordered this new book for a price that IDW had not planned on. Their order for this book reprinting the original art pages from the classic story by Frank Miller and David Mazucchelli was then cancelled, to much complaint. And now, for those who ordered copies at the full price, and have been received their copies of the frankly rather gorgeous book, some of them have hit another bump. As IDW sent out the following e-mail to some;

We recently discovered that several Artist Proof (AP) copies of Batman Year One Artist's Edition by David Mazzucchelli were accidentally shipped to you. These AP copies are reserved for the artist, and we kindly ask that you check your copy to see if you have received one. If you do have an AP copy, we would greatly appreciate it if you could return it to us so we can ensure it reaches the artist as intended. We will cover all return shipping costs, send you the correct signed edition, and offer you a generous discount on your next Artist's Edition purchase as a token of our gratitude. Thank you for your understanding and for helping us make this right.

So, yes, the artist in question gets their own special editions of the Artist's Edition book from IDW. And it seems that they were accidentally sent out to general members of the public. Will these get returned as requested? Or will the recipients say "screw you" and go to eBay? With standard copies selling for up to $170, even though it's still on Amazon for $135, and signed limited 250 copies sold out from IDW selling for up to $1400 on eBay, how much would an Artist's Proof copy go for?

David Mazzucchelli's Batman Year One Artist's Edition – August 13, 2024

by Frank Miller, David Mazzucchelli An Artist's Edition featuring the groundbreaking reinterpretation of Batman's origin by comic book titans Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli. The entire groundbreaking story is included in this 14 x 21 inch collection, the same size as most of the pages were drawn. In 1986, Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli produced this groundbreaking reinterpretation of the origin of Batman: who he is and how he came to be. Sometimes careless and naive, this Dark Knight is far from the flawless vigilante he is today. In his first year on the job, Batman feels his way around a Gotham City far darker than the one he left. His solemn vow to extinguish the town's criminal element is only half the battle. Along with Lieutenant James Gordon, the Dark Knight must also fight a police force more corrupt than the scum in the streets. Batman: Year One stands next to Batman: The Dark Knight Returns on the mantle of greatest Batman graphic novels of all time. This edition includes the complete graphic novel and a new introduction by David Mazzucchelli. All of Mazzucchelli's layouts are presented, giving true insight into a master storytellers process from initial spark to completed page. This is an art book featuring rare and beautiful imagery, a collection for connoisseurs of the form. Chip Kidd, the legendary designer, will be guiding the look of the project. The volume collects Batman #404–407.

