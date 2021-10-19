David Walliams Writes His First Sequel, Gangsta Granny Strikes Again!

David Walliams, of Little Britain, Rock Profile, Britain's Got Talent, and Mash & Peas, is also one of Britain's biggest-selling kids authors. And has just written his first sequel, to Gangsta Granny published eight years ago. HarperCollins Children's Books will publish Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! illustrated by Tony Ross, out on the 16th November in hardback with simultaneous e-book and audio editions. The audiobook will be narrated by Walliams himself alongside a bunch of his celebrity friends.

The original Gangsta Granny, published in 2011, is Walliams' bestselling book and has sold almost two million copies and has been turned into a BBC film, a musical stage play, and a Thorpe Park theme-park ride. A 10th-anniversary edition of the original book was released earlier this year.

Gangsta Granny Strikes Again! The new children's book from No. 1 bestselling author David Walliams – an extraordinarily brilliant and rollicking mystery adventure illustrated by artistic genius, Tony Ross, and the sequel to the much-loved and bestselling Gangsta Granny. Ben is getting used to life without his beloved granny. She was a cabbage enthusiast, a Scrabble partner… and an international jewel thief known as The Black Cat. Now, only the memory of their extraordinary adventure to steal the Crown Jewels lives on. Then something inexplicable happens. World-famous treasures are stolen in the dead of night and the clues point to none other than The Black Cat? But that's impossible…? Expect the unexpected in this wonderfully entertaining and laugh-out-loud adventure, which will have readers on the edge of their seats as they join Ben on his quest to unravel the mystery of the return of The Black Cat.This first ever sequel from David Walliams will delight new fans, as well as the millions of readers that have loved Gangsta Granny.