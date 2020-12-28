Dawn Of X Comics Get Over-Sized Hardcovers – Marauders and Excalibur

Dawn Of X time! The Uncanny Omar has been running more YouTube scoops directly from Marvel VP – Sales, David Gabriel. And as well as the new Omnibus listings, we get some X-Men hardcover collection news.

Marvel Comics collected the House Of X/Power Of X issues in one big book and is doing the same for X Of Swords. Still, the other X-Men titles under Jonathan Hickman's show running stint have been in six-ish issue paperbacks for each title and also as a month-by-month collection for all the books. But what of the matching oversized-hardcovers? Well in August, Marauders and Excalibur are the first to get that treatment…

MARAUDERS BY GERRY DUGGAN VOL. 1 HC

WRITTEN BY GERRY DUGGAN PENCILED BY MATTED LOLLI, MICHELE BANDINI, LUCAS WERNECK, MARIO DEL PENNINO & STEFANO CASELLI COVER BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN ON SALE AUGUST 2021 Ahoy, muties — the X-Men sail at dawn! A glorious new mutant era has begun on Krakoa, but some nations are preventing mutants from escaping to their promised homeland. Which is where Captain Kate Pryde and her seafaring allies come in! Funded by Emma Frost and the Hellfire Trading Company. Kate and her crew of Storm, Pyre. Bishop and Iceman sail the seven seas as the Marauders, rescuing mutants in need! But the real cutthroats are back home in the Hellfire Club's Inner Circle, where Sebastian Shaw has recruited a new Black Bishop to aid in his machinations against the Club's two queens. A life on the ocean waves involves clashes with the anti mutant Verendi, the size-changing pest Yellowjacket and more! But when tragedy strikes the Marauders, Krakoa will be left reeling from an unthinkable — and perhaps insurmountable death! Collecting MARAUDERS *1-12. 336 PGS./Ratcd T+ …$34.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-92975-6 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

EXCALIBUR BY TIM HOWARD VOL. 1 HC

WRITTEN BY TINI HOWARD PENCILED BY MARCUS TO & WILTON SANTOS COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR ON SALE AUGUST 2021 Forging a new dawn! A fresh era begins for mutantkind — and for Betsy Braddock! When a portal opens between the X-Men's new home, Krakoa, and the mystical Otherworld, magic and science collide — and Betsy stands transformed into the now Captain Britain! And sire's bawd by allies Rogue, Gambit, Jubilee, flitter…and Apocalypse' But what happens when mutantkind's rise threatens Morgan Le Fay's reign? And whose side will this new Excalihur take in the Otherworld war? Rogue faces an uncertain fate, Apocalypse performs a ritual and a throne of power changes hands! Plus: Excalihur faces an old foe — only this time they are the hunters, and the Wanvolves are the game! Betsy is torn between Otherworld, Britain and Krakoa — and Apocalypse forges ahead toward his mysterious ultimate goal! The stage is set for X OF SWORDS! Collecting EXCALIBURI2019181-12 336 PGS./Rated …$34.99 ISBNV 978.1-302-92970-1 Trim size: 7.114 x 10.7/8

