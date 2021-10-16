DC Comics Announces Super-Pets Video Game At DC Fandome

Bleeding Cool mentioned that DC's Super-Pets were returning in a big way in 2022 with a new movie, a series of origin books and relaunching in the DC Comics Universe as part of Batman Urban Legends #11. Well, it looks like they are getting a video game as well. Outright Games, a publisher specialising in kids' interactive entertainment, today revealed the first-ever look at the 'DC League of Super-Pets' video game as part of DC Kids FanDome. The game, which is inspired by the Warner Bros film due in cinemas in the summer of 2022, is licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment on behalf of DC and will be available on PlayStation®, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC Digital in 2022. Here was the big DC Fandome reveal trailer…

Releasing in 2022, the 'DC League of Super-Pets' video game will put players in the paws of Super-Pets Krypto the Super-Dog and Ace as they take to the skies to protect the animal population of Metropolis from a new and looming threat. Fly over the city skylines as Krypto and Ace, in this 3D on-rail action game, save the day with each of their unique and powerful ability upgrades.

Featuring the likes of Krypto the Superdog, Streaky the Supercat, Beppo the Super-Monkey, and Comet the Super-Horse, the team first appeared in Adventure Comics #293, removed from mainstream DC Comics continuity in 1986, returning in 2017 in Super Sons Annual #1 including Krypto, Titus, Streaky, and Bat-Cow, as well as introducing Flexi the Plastic Bird and Clay Critter.

The Legion of Super-Pets (Beppo the Super Monkey, Streaky the Supercat, and Krypto the Superdog) appeared in the DC Nation Superman 75th Anniversary short that was shown at New York Comic Con 2013 and was included in the Man of Steel DVD and Blu-Ray.

In July 2018, Jared Stern was hired by the studio to write and direct a CGI-animated film DC League of Super-Pets based on the team with Sam Levine as co-director and is to be released on the 20th of May 20, 2022.

Dwayne Johnson has been cast as the voice of Krypto the Superdog, while Keanu Reeves, Kevin Hart, and John Krasinski will voice other parts.

Founded in 2016, Outright Games has published titled including Jumanji: The Video Game with Sony Pictures, Paw Patrol The Movie: Adventure City Calls with Nickelodeon, Ben 10 Power Trip with Cartoon Network, and Dragons: Dawn of New Riders with NBC Universal.