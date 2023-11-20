Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Barda, Barkham Asylum, fcbd, Free Comic Book Days

Big Barda, Barkham Asylum & Big DC Event For DC's Free Comic Book Day

DC Comics released more Free Comic Book Day detail. with Barkam Asylum by Yehudi Mercado, Barda by Ngozi Ukazu, MAD and a DC Major Event.

DC Comics has released the tiniest further details over their four FCBD Free Comic Book Day titles for the 4th of May, 2024. In the process, it was revealed that the MG book will preview Barkam Asylum by Yehudi Mercado, and the YA book will preview Barda by Ngozi Ukazu. While the main book will lead into a DC Major Event. Yes, another one. As well as a Mad Magazine issue.

FCBD 2024 – BUNDLE OF 25 – DC MAJOR EVENT SPECIAL EDITION (NET) No DC fans will want to miss this exciting title! Check back soon for more details.

FCBD 2024 – BUNDLE OF 25 – BARKHAM ASYLUM SPECIAL EDITION (NET)

FCBD 2024 – BUNDLE OF 25 – BARDA SPECIAL EDITION (NET) Features an excerpt from the Barda TP and will be standard periodical size.

FCBD 2024 – BUNDLE OF 25 – MAD MAGAZINE SPECIAL EDITION (NET) The Usual Gang of Idiots joins the FCBD fun with this standard periodical size special. Check back soon for more details

Barda by Ngozi Ukazu

Darkseid is…and life on Apokolips is tough—but then, it is hell after all. And no one knows this better than Barda, Granny Goodness's right hand warrior. But Barda has a secret…she is in love. Or she is drawn to the idea of it anyway, whether it be the beauty of a flower, her affection for her closest friend, Aurelie, or the mysterious and fierce enemy warrior, Orion, who is the only match for Barda's strength. But when Granny decides Barda is becoming too soft, she assigns Barda a task that might be more than she can handle—to break the seemingly unbreakable Scott Free. And as Barda questions why Scott has such hope and what he might have done to promote such hatred from Granny, she finds herself drawn to him in a way she never expected. The only thing is, we do not speak of love on Apokolips… Join New York Times bestselling author-illustrator NGOZI UKAZU (Check, Please) as she takes readers on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, deep friendships, and first loves! June 4, 2024

Barkham Asylum by Yehudi Mercado

Who's a good boy? Jester is. Well, he wants to be. Maybe he is? He's The Joker's dog, so of course he's funny, but his sense of humor is about to be put to the test. Because when the super-villains of Gotham get thrown into Arkham, their henchpets go to the maximum-security pound known as Barkham Asylum. Being the Clown Prince of Crime's dog doesn't win Jester any friends behind bars, especially after he gets a tough-talking stray cat named Penny tossed into lockup with him. But they'll have to work together to figure out what the evil Warden Shar Pei's helper, Dr. Hugo Mange, is up to. And the only way to stop this terrifying team-up is to win the talent show and get visitation with their masters at Arkham on the hill. Because The Joker is sure to help! What could go wrong with that plan? And where does Gotham's premier playboy Bruce Wayne's butler, Alfred, fit in? Retail: $12.99 In-Store Date: 5/7/2024

