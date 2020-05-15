DC Comics Full August 2020 Solicitations – Harley Quinn Cancelled.

DC Comics has revealed its proper, full solicitations for August 2020 as the industry begins to ramp up back to full service. With lots and lots of Joker – but Harley Quinn's final issue with #75. I don't suppose there's any chance of a 5G Harley Quinn reboot?

BATMAN: THREE JOKERS #1

written by GEOFF JOHNS

art by JASON FABOK

cover by JASON FABOK

variant cover by JASON FABOK

1:25 variant cover by TBD

1:50 variant cover by TBD

Thirty years after Batman: The Killing Joke changed comics forever, Three Jokers reexamines the myth of who, or what, The Joker is and what is at the heart of his eternal battle with Batman. New York Times bestselling writer Geoff Johns and Jason Fabok, the writer/artist team that waged the "Darkseid War" in the pages of Justice League, reunite to tell the ultimate story of Batman and The Joker!

After years of anticipation starting in DC Universe: Rebirth #1, the epic miniseries you've been waiting for is here: find out why there are three Jokers, and what that means for the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime. It's a mystery unlike any Batman has ever faced!

RESOLICIT | PRESTIGE FORMAT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$6.99 US | 1 OF 3 | 48 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details.

This title is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

DCEASED: DEAD PLANET #2

written by TOM TAYLOR

art by TREVOR HAIRSINE and GIGI BALDASSINI

cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

card stock movie homage variant cover by BEN OLIVER

The sequel to the bestselling miniseries continues! The Justice League is trapped on Earth, and they've discovered that life still survives on this dead planet! Survival is precarious, though—and with billions of infected still roaming the surface, death lies around every corner. But it isn't just the anti-living our heroes have to worry about, because John Constantine, Swamp Thing, and Zatanna are about to discover another evil growing…

ON SALE 08.04.20

$3.99 US | 2 OF 6 | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVERS $4.99 US

This issue will ship with three covers.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL #3

written by SCOTT SNYDER

art by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

card stock foil cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

card stock variant cover by DAVID FINCH

card stock variant cover by JEROME OPEÑA

card stock variant cover by STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

1:25 card stock variant cover by DOUG MAHNKE

1:100 black and white card stock variant cover by GREG CAPULLO and JONATHAN GLAPION

All aboard! When the Justice League launches its assault on New Apokolips, the team's goal is to free Superman from his solar prison. But it's all going off the rails when they learn that the Man of Steel is gone for good thanks to the Anti-Life Equation. Plus, the deep secret of the Darkest Knight is revealed—but how much darker could the Batman Who Laughs possibly get? And don't miss the surprise return of everyone's favorite wanna be Robin!

ON SALE 08.11.20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 7

CARD STOCK COVERS

FC | DC

This issue will ship with six covers.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL LEGENDS OF THE DARK KNIGHTS #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, PETER J. TOMASI, WARREN ELLIS, GARTH ENNIS, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, and FRANK TIERI

art by TONY S. DANIEL, JIM CHEUNG, JOËLLE JONES, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, RILEY ROSSMO, and FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

cover by TONY S. DANIEL

1:25 variant cover by KAARE ANDREWS

The DC Universe has become engulfed by the Dark Multiverse, where demons dwell and reality is overrun by monstrous versions of the Dark Knight, all ruled by the Batman Who Laughs. In this collection of short tales, learn the terrifying secrets of these new Bats out of hell and other creatures of the night like Robin King, whose origin is just the worst! Plus, read about the secret buried beneath Castle Bat, the sentient Batmobile, and…how did Batman turn into a dinosaur?

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 08.04.20

CARD STOCK COVER

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

DARK NIGHTS: DEATH METAL GUIDEBOOK #1

written by SCOTT SNYDER, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, BECKY CLOONAN, VITA AYALA, CHIP ZDARSKY, and CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

art by DOUG MAHNKE, BECKY CLOONAN, EDUARDO RISSO, KHARY RANDOLPH, and DAN PANOSIAN

cover by YASMINE PUTRI

1:25 variant cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Earth is turned upside down, shrouded in a realm of darkness after the Justice League's defeat by the cosmic goddess Perpetua. Now the Batman Who Laughs and his army of Dark Knights rule the planet, wreaking havoc on humanity and raining destruction on the world. As Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and other heroes fight to survive in this strange new landscape, one cloaked figure has been observing from the sidelines, creating a guidebook to this new world and its evil leaders in the hope of forming a plan of justice…and penance.

This issue showcases the new factions of Earth and explores the mystery of what happened to our heroes after their battle with Perpetua. How does Wonder Woman, the new queen of Hell, reign over her prisoners? What is Batman doing with the Black Lantern Ring? And what happens when Harley Quinn takes charge of the Wasteland, and finds love in the process? All this and more in this jam-issue exploring the new world order.

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 08.18.20

CARD STOCK COVER

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

TEEN TITANS: BEAST BOY TP

written by KAMI GARCIA

art and cover by GABRIEL PICOLO

Author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative duo behind the New York Times, USA Today, and Publishers Weekly bestseller Teen Titans: Raven, take you on a journey of self-discovery and acceptance, while reminding us the value of true friendship—especially when life gets wild.

Garfield Logan has spent his entire life being overlooked. Even in a small town like Eden, Georgia, the 17-year-old with green streaks in his hair can't find a way to stand out—and the clock is ticking. Senior year is almost over. If Gar doesn't find a way to impress the social elite at Bull Creek High School, he will never know what it's like to matter. Gar's best friends, Stella and Tank, can't understand why he cares what other people think, and they miss their funny, pizza-loving, video game-obsessed best friend.

Then Gar accepts a wild dare out of the blue. It impresses the popular kids, and his social status soars. But other things are changing, too. Gar grows six inches overnight. His voice drops, and suddenly, he's stronger and faster. He's finally getting everything he wanted, but his newfound popularity comes at a price. Gar has to work harder to impress his new friends. The dares keep getting bigger, and the stakes keep getting higher.

When Gar realizes the extent of his physical changes, he has to dig deep and face the truth about himself—and the people who truly matter—before his life spirals out of control.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$16.99 US | FC | 6" x 9"

176 PAGES

DC GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR YOUNG ADULTS

ISBN: 978-1-4012-8719-1

SWAMP THING: TWIN BRANCHES TP

written by MAGGIE STIEFVATER

art and cover by MORGAN BEEM

#1 New York Times bestselling author Maggie Stiefvater (the Raven Cycle series) and artist Morgan Beem unearth the primal power of memory and how it twists the bond between two brothers.

Twins Alec and Walker Holland have a reputation around town. One is quiet and the other is the life of any party, but the two are inseparable. For their last summer before college, Alec and Walker leave the city to live with their rural cousins, where they find that the swamp holds far darker depths than they could have imagined.

While Walker carves their names into the new social scene, Alec recedes into a summer-school laboratory, slowly losing himself to a deep, dark experiment. This season, both brothers must confront truths, ancient and familial, and as their lives diverge, tensions increase and dormant memories claw to the surface.

Swamp Thing: Twin Branches is a story of shadows, both literal and imagined—and those that take form and haunt us.

ON SALE 10.13.20

$16.99 US | FC | 6" x 9"

200 PAGES

DC GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR YOUNG ADULTS

ISBN: 978-1-4012-9323-9

GREEN LANTERN EARTH ONE VOL. 2 HC

written by GABRIEL HARDMAN and CORINNA BECHKO

art and cover by GABRIEL HARDMAN

In this sequel to the bestselling 2018 original graphic novel, Hal Jordan and John Stewart must team up to save the galaxy from an invading force!

Manhunters, alien races, rings of power—it's a lot for the people of Earth to absorb. Especially when an interplanetary incident forces their protector, Hal Jordan, to leave on a rescue mission that results in the discovery that there's a new player in the galaxy: Yellow Lanterns!

BATMAN #96

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by JORGE JIMENEZ

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Clownhunter card stock variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

Reeling from the effects of the worst Joker toxin attack ever, Batman is on the run through Gotham City, pursued by the dark shadows and voices that haunt his past and present! As The Joker's plan materializes, the only person who can save Batman from the brink of true madness…is Harley Quinn?! Plus, who is the mysterious new figure known as Clownhunter?

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.04.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

This issue will ship with four covers. Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

BATMAN #97

written by JAMES TYNION IV

art by JORGE JIMENEZ

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

card stock variant cover by FRANCESCO MATTINA

1:25 Harley Quinn card stock

variant cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

The Joker's army is growing hour by hour, with weapons beyond anything the Clown Prince of Crime has ever used before. Batman must hold his mind together so he can strike the final blow and take back his city—but how can he heal the rifts he's created in his life to get the help he needs? And while all this is happening, the villains of Gotham City are waiting out the carnage Joker has unleashed—and Catwoman assembles an army of her own!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.18.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

This issue will ship with three covers. Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

BATGIRL #48

written by CECIL CASTELLUCCI

art by ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

variant cover by IAN MacDONALD

"The Last Joke" part one! Why is Barbara in the hospital and what is James Gordon Jr. doing here? After an encounter with the Joker leaves Barbara temporarily handicapped, Babs is determined to find the technology she needs, but her journey's cut short when a redhead-serial killer is on the loose! Who's the obsessive freak? And will Gordon Jr. prove to be the changed person he claims to be?

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 8.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1025

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

"The Joker War" explodes with an assault on Wayne Enterprises! The Joker has taken control of Waynetech R&D—and with it, all the weapons hidden in its sublevels—plus Lucius Fox as a hostage! The Joker and his clown-masked henchmen are now using Wayne Enterprises as an armory, using sophisticated 3-D printers to produce weapons to rule Gotham City…but Batman and Batwoman might have something to say about that. It's all-out action in this nonstop issue!

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1026

written by PETER J. TOMASI

art and cover by KENNETH ROCAFORT

card stock variant cover by LEE BERMEJO

As "The Joker War" rages on, the casualties are mounting, and the underground residents of Gotham City must deal with the devastating effects of the Joker toxin that's been pumped into the old city's tunnel system. Batman must risk everything to guide them to safety, but a familiar face has mobilized these forgotten souls to rise up in anger…and Killer Croc takes no prisoners!

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

HARLEY QUINN #75

written by SAM HUMPHRIES

art by SAMI BASRI, RILEY ROSSMO, EMANUELA LUPACCHINO, RAMON VILLALOBOS, JOE QUINONES, NICOLA SCOTT, and NGOZI UKAZU

cover by GUILLEM MARCH

variant cover by FRANK CHO

At last, it's the star-studded roast of Harley Quinn! Nothing is off-limits, no topic is out of bounds, and no one—and we mean no one!—will escape unscathed. Harley may be the funniest person in the DC Universe, but how well can she take a joke?

Plus, in a backup story illustrated by superstar artist Riley Rossmo tying into "The Joker War," Harley Quinn faces off against Punchline!

ON SALE 08.04.20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

FINAL ISSUE — YES, WE'RE SERIOUS!

This issue will ship with two covers.

NIGHTWING #73

written by DAN JURGENS

art by RYAN BENJAMIN and RICHARD FRIEND

cover by TRAVIS MOORE

variant cover by ALAN QUAH

The Joker knows Dick Grayson is Nightwing—and the plans the Clown Prince of Crime has set in motion in "The Joker War" will haunt Batman forever. Under the control of The Joker's new henchperson, Punchline, Nightwing must battle the people he once loved most: Batgirl, the Robins, and…himself.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.18.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

RED HOOD: OUTLAW #48

written by SCOTT LOBDELL

art by BRETT BOOTH and DANNY MIKI

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by PHILIP TAN

In the aftermath of the war between Batman and The Joker, Jason Todd has a few decisions to make. Does Gotham City—or the world at large—really need the Red Hood? If Jason contemplates retiring the Red Hood mask altogether, what does that mean for Artemis and Bizarro? Can the Outlaws continue to exist without their leader? A family reunion with Ric Grayson doesn't go as planned as he brought along his new friend: Punchline!

FC | ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

WONDER WOMAN #760

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by MIKEL JANÍN

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by ADAM HUGHES

Wonder Woman's quest to bring justice to Man's World has seen her take on many devastating opponents—but none so vicious as Maxwell Lord! Max represents the worst that humanity has to offer…so when he's drafted by the military to help save the day, what's a warrior for the truth to do?

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC

This issue will ship with three covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

WONDER WOMAN #761

written by MARIKO TAMAKI

art by CARLO BARBERI and MATT SANTORELLI

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JOSHUA MIDDLETON

Wonder Woman 1984 movie poster variant cover

It's the team-up no one saw coming: Wonder Woman and Maxwell Lord! This evil jerk has returned to Diana's life, but is Max here to save the day? With a new psychic phenomenon affecting more and more people, Wonder Woman is going to need all the help she can get to contain this frightening new warping of the mind…

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

THE DREAMING: WAKING HOURS #1

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art and cover by NICK ROBLES

card stock variant cover by BILL SIENKIEWICZ

A new chapter in the Sandman saga begins with an all-new miniseries populated by faces both familiar and new!

One of Dream's heaviest responsibilities is the creation of nightmares—the beings that haunt our sleep and turn our thoughts toward darkness. In the form of Ruin, the nightmare of catastrophic failure, Dream was certain he'd built his next masterpiece…but Ruin can't help but live up to his name, sending every situation into a spiral of unexpected consequences. Unfortunately, Shakespearean scholar (and exhausted new mother) Lindy has dreamed of Ruin…and in the process, she's delivered him unto the waking world!

The Sandman Universe is changing—and Hugo and World Fantasy award-winning writer G. Willow Wilson (Wonder Woman, Ms. Marvel, The Bird King) and breakout artist Nick Robles (Euthanauts) are here to welcome you!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.04.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

HARLEY QUINN AND THE BIRDS OF PREY #3

written by JIMMY PALMIOTTI and AMANDA CONNER

art and cover by AMANDA CONNER

variant cover by IAN MacDONALD

The price on Harley's head is getting higher and higher, and more and more of Gotham City's most dangerous villains are crawling out of the woodwork to claim it. So where the hell is Batman? And after what she's put the Birds of Prey through in just a few hours, is Harley going to have any allies left to protect her?

RESOLICIT

PRESTIGE PLUS FORMAT

ON SALE 08.11.20

$5.99 US | 3 OF 4 | 32 PAGES

FC | BIMONTHLY

APPROX. 8.5" X 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

STRANGE ADVENTURES #4

written by TOM KING

art by MITCH GERADS and EVAN "DOC" SHANER

cover by MITCH GERADS

variant cover by EVAN "DOC" SHANER

ON SALE 08.04.20

$4.99 US | 4 OF 12 | 40 PAGES

CARD STOCK COVERS

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

This issue will ship with two covers.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

Welcome to planet Rann, Mr. Terrific! Earth's champion of fair play has traveled halfway across the galaxy to investigate firsthand the crimes Adam Strange stands accused of. He's not going to find many friendly witnesses, though, as the people of Rann consider Adam Strange their true champion. Yet for all the resistance Mister Terrific faces on the surface of Rann, his true opposition may be lurking closer to his subject than he realizes.

This adventure between two worlds continues, with Mitch Gerads drawing the gritty Earth sequences, and Evan "Doc" Shaner showing us the splendor of Adam Strange's battles in outer space!

SUPER SONS BOOK THREE: ESCAPE TO LANDIS TP

written by RIDLEY PEARSON

art and cover by ILE GONZALEZ

Finishing the thrilling adventure that began in The PolarShield Project, a mysterious new foe plans to release a deadly virus, launching the sons of the world's two greatest superheroes on their biggest mission yet!

With the news of the Four Fingers taking refuge in the land of Landis, Batkid, Superboy, and Tilly begin their journey to stop the deadly virus from being unleashed onto the world. Meanwhile, Candace has found her way to Landis and is taken underground to a group of people who still believe her to be the true queen of Landis. Our team is reunited in an action-packed adventure through the desert of Landis, an unknown territory filled with unknown dangers!

New York Times bestselling author Ridley Pearson (Kingdom Keepers) and artist Ile Gonzalez bring the epic conclusion to a story three books in the making. Don't miss the Super Sons of Superman and Batman as they spring into action on what might be their final mission!

ON SALE 09.29.20

$9.99 US | FC | 5.5" x 8"

160 PAGES

DC GRAPHIC NOVELS FOR KIDS

ISBN: 978-1-4012-8641-5

ACTION COMICS #1024

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art and cover by JOHN ROMITA JR. and KLAUS JANSON

variant cover by LUCIO PARRILLO

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by FRANK CHO

The city of Metropolis has been rocked by Luthor's latest attack and the drama surrounding

Superman's truth, and that gives the invisible mafia a new foothold to change the City of Tomorrow forever. Meanwhile, the Daily Planet is under siege! The fallout from Superman: Villains continues as Clark Kent steps out into the world as a reporter for the first time.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with three covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

AMETHYST #5

written by AMY REEDER

art and cover by AMY REEDER

After learning the shocking truth about her parents, Princess Amethyst is forced to pay the price for their misdeeds. But not for long, because here comes Max to the rescue! Secret passages and the mysteries of House Aquamarine: it's a whirlwind adventure for Amy and her companions as the critically acclaimed adventure reaches its climax!

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 5 OF 6

FC | DC

AQUAMAN #62

written by JORDAN CLARK

art by MARCO SANTUCCI

cover by ROBSON ROCHA

variant cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

In order to save baby Andy, Jackson Hyde made a deal with the devil—his father, Black Manta! Now Jackson must find a way into Xebel while everyone celebrates Mera's surprise nuptials. What he finds there, however, will be darker and deadlier than he ever imagined. Welcome writer Jordan Clark (Bitch Planet Triple Feature) for the start of this two-part adventure!

ON SALE 08.18.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

BATMAN AND THE OUTSIDERS #15

written by BRYAN HILL

art by DEXTER SOY

cover by TYLER KIRKHAM

variant cover by CULLY HAMNER

The Outsiders have uncovered a massive piece of information about Ra's al Ghul's new weapon—and Black Lightning is prepared to exploit this weakness! He'll go to any length to stop Ra's's weapon…but is that exactly what the Demon wants? And will Batman be able to stop Black Lightning from draining his powers?

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

BATMAN BEYOND #46

written by DAN JURGENS

art by SEAN CHEN

cover by DAN MORA

variant cover by FRANCIS MANAPUL

Mr. Zero's plan is a success as weather around the world gets worse and a new ice age begins! Gotham is covered in a mountain of snow and ice—and the rest of the world isn't much better. To set things right, Batman, Damian, and Batwoman Beyond must declare war on the League of Assassins !

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

BATMAN: THE ADVENTURES CONTINUE #3

written by ALAN BURNETT and PAUL DINI

art by TY TEMPLETON

cover by JOE QUINONES

variant cover by DAN HIPP

Deathstroke makes his move against the Dark Knight, but he's not just going to strike at him physically—he's going to try to destroy him completely by using the rest of the Bat-Family against him!

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 3 OF 7

FC | DC

DIGITAL FIRST

This issue will ship with two covers.

THE BATMAN'S GRAVE #9

written by WARREN ELLIS

art and cover by BRYAN HITCH

card stock variant cover by STEPHEN PLATT

The Batman knows his enemy. He knows what his enemy wants. What he doesn't know is why. Can the Dark Knight get inside the deranged mind of a man waging war on Gotham City's justice system?

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 9 OF 12

CARD STOCK COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN #11

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by CLAYTON HENRY

cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

card stock variant cover by JAE LEE

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by JENNY FRISON

It's Superman versus Batman as the deadly machinations of the Ultra-Humanite crash to their end! The Dark Knight has been transformed into a human atomic bomb, all in the name of wiping Superman from the face of the Earth! As Batman struggles against the urge to kill his friend, Superman must undo the damage done and help the other victims of the Ultra-Humanite's experiments. It's the thrilling conclusion to "Atomic" that will reverberate across the DC Universe for months to come!

RESOLICITED | ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC

This issue will ship with three covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

CATWOMAN #24

written by SEAN MURPHY and BLAKE NORTHCOTT

art by CIAN TORMEY

cover by SEAN MURPHY

variant cover by JUNGGEUN YOON

The cat's out of the bag! Everyone at Snowflame's auction is there for the same thing: the list. But what is the market value of a list containing all the intel the world's greatest crime-fighters have on super-villains? And who exactly is on the list? You'll have to ask Catwoman to find out.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.18.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

THE FLASH #759

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by RAFA SANDOVAL and JORDI TARRAGONA

cover by HOWARD PORTER

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

A NEW STORY LINE BEGINS!

"Finish Line" part one of four—leading to the finale of Joshua Williamson's legendary run on The Flash! It's Barry Allen's last race! The Legion of Zoom has won. Central City is in ruins. Barry Allen is trapped in the Speed Force, his body taken over by the Reverse-Flash!

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

THE FLASH #760

written by JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

art by CHRISTIAN DUCE

cover by HOWARD PORTER

variant cover by INHYUK LEE

"Finish Line" part two of four! After years of manipulation, the Reverse-Flash has at last destroyed the Flash Family! But they aren't going down without a fight as they race together to save the soul of Barry Allen! Can the return of allies from the Flash's past be enough to stop the Reverse-Flash?

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

THE GREEN LANTERN SEASON TWO #6

written by GRANT MORRISON

art and cover by LIAM SHARP

variant cover by TONY S. DANIEL

The Anti-Matter Lantern Corps has invaded our universe! And as we saw in The Green Lantern Season One, just one Anti-Matter Lantern tore through several Green Lanterns—so imagine what a horde of them will do! It's an all-out "Assault on Sector General"—but how will the Corps survive?

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 6 OF 12

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

HAWKMAN #26

written by ROBERT VENDITTI

art by FERNANDO PASARIN and OCLAIR ALBERT

cover by MIKEL JANÍN

variant cover by GERARDO ZAFFINO

There's no stopping the Lord Beyond the Void when he needs to feed, and he's set his sights on a new buffet: our universe! It'll take more than a fight for our heroes to bring their enemy to his knees…it'll take their very lives! That's right—in this issue, Hawkman and Hawkwoman will die!

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

JUSTICE LEAGUE DARK #25

written by RAM V

art by AMANCAY NAHUELPAN

cover by YANICK PAQUETTE

variant cover by CLAYTON CRAIN

It's their greatest crisis—and the Justice League Dark is a team divided! Wonder Woman, Zatanna, and Swamp Thing are outmatched and defeated at the hands (and endless teeth!) of the Upside-Down Man. But Detective Chimp, Doctor Fate, and Man-Bat will do anything to save their teammates, even turn to the man they swore never to trust: John Constantine!

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #50

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by AARON LOPRESTI

cover by DOUG MAHNKE

variant cover by TRAVIS CHAREST

Special extra-size anniversary issue! It's the final chapter of "The Rule of War"—and all the rules are broken! On the alien planet Trotha, Empress Siddinx's plan is revealed, and it's nothing short of world domination—with the Justice League entangled in her puppet strings. But how can the team save a population that now hates and fears them?

ON SALE 08.04.20

$5.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #51

written by JEFF LOVENESS

art by ROBSON ROCHA and DANIEL HENRIQUES

cover by PHILIP TAN

variant cover by NICK DERINGTON

At the mercy of the Black Mercy! As they return from their adventure on the planet Trotha, the Justice League crashes on the homeworld of the Black Mercy! There, they fall prey to the most powerful psychological threat they've ever faced! Written by Jeff Loveness (Adult Swim's Rick and Morty), this two-part descent into the dark corners of the superhero psyche will unearth fresh horror.

ON SALE 08.18.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY #23

written by DAN ABNETT

art by WILL CONRAD

cover by JOSÉ LADRÖNN

variant cover by SKAN

Green Lantern Jessica Cruz returns from the past, where Epoch, the master of time, stranded her for trying to stop his manipulation of the time stream. But Jessica's return means disaster and the revelation of a dark secret that will destroy one of her teammates.

ON SALE 08.11.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #8

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by EVAN "DOC" SHANER, JEFF LEMIRE, DUSTIN NGUYEN, JOËLLE JONES, MICHAEL AVON OEMING, LIAM SHARP, ANDRÉ LIMA, SANFORD GREENE, CULLY HAMNER, YANICK PAQUETTE, DAN HIPP, DAVID MACK, DARICK ROBERTSON, DAN JURGENS, BILQUIS EVELY, FABIO MOON, MICHAEL ALLRED, RYAN SOOK, ALEX MALEEV, JOHN TIMMS, DUNCAN ROULEAU, and NORM RAPMUND

cover by RYAN SOOK

variant cover by DUSTIN NGUYEN

Beginning a special two-part comics storytelling event! Over the course of two spectacular issues, 44 artists will dive into the 31st century—with each page starring a different Legionnaire! It starts when the team is arrested by a galactic authority that does not approve of the Legion—and it leads into an intergalactic showdown that will affect every member of the team!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

MAD MAGAZINE #15

written and illustrated by THE USUAL GANG OF IDIOTS

Need to save your summer from ruin by a villainous virus? MAD's superhero-themed issue to the rescue! We lampoon your favorite caped characters in all-new features, including favorites like, "Snappy Answers to Superhero Questions," "Spy vs. Spy," and Sergio Aragonés' "Shadow Knows." And we're reprinting beloved MAD classics like "Bat Boy and Rubin" from way back in 1953! It's an issue that's sure to leave you shouting, "Holy blecch, Batman!"

ON SALE 08.18.20

$5.99 US | 56 PAGES

FC

METAL MEN #9

written by DAN DiDIO

art and cover by SHANE DAVIS

card stock variant cover by BRIAN BOLLAND

Back at the pit the Nth Metal Man came out of, something strange is happening! Is this a portal into the Dark Multiverse—or something worse? It's up to Tina, Gold, and Nth Metal Man to go investigate, and along the way, they run into the Phantom Stranger! Back in Manhattan, the other Metal Men have to figure out how to defeat Chemo and get him out of the city before there's a radiation reaction that could melt through more than just metal.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.18.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES | 9 OF 12

CARD STOCK VARIANT COVER $4.99 US

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

THE QUESTION: THE DEATHS OF VIC SAGE #4

written by JEFF LEMIRE

art and cover by DENYS COWAN and BILL SIENKIEWICZ

variant cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

Vic Sage is back in Hub City after experiencing a dizzying rush of all his past lives…but is he too late to save his present home from the evil that so far has never failed to end his story in tragedy? If Hub City is going to live, does Vic Sage have to die?

PRESTIGE PLUS

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.18.20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | 4 OF 4 | BIMONTHLY

APPROX. 8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

This issue will ship with two covers.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

SCOOBY-DOO, WHERE ARE YOU? #105

written by SHOLLY FISCH

art and cover by WALTER CARZON

You might think the biggest dangers of going online are spam, scams, and

celebrity news. But not when a mythological monster shows up to threaten the star of a popular internet vlog IRL (in real life)! Scooby and the gang will need all of their investigative skills-—and awfully thick skins—to survive the nasty barbs of…the Internet Troll!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.18.20

$2.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

SUICIDE SQUAD #8

written by TOM TAYLOR

art and cover by DANIEL SAMPERE and JUAN ALBARRAN

variant cover by JEREMY ROBERTS

Task Force X is done running. They pulled the bombs out of their necks, they've identified their target, and they're going on the hunt for the man who's pulled their strings and killed their friends. And now the Squad is up against forces far more powerful than they ever could have imagined. Taking them on…could be suicide.

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

SUPERMAN #24

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS

art by KEVIN MAGUIRE and JOHN TIMMS

cover by IVAN REIS and JOE PRADO

variant cover by BRYAN HITCH

Wonder Woman 1984 variant cover by GABRIELE DELL'OTTO

Superman's legendary susceptibility to magic is about to turn his life inside out and upside down. A mysterious new villain has come into Superman's world to pit him against the most powerful sorcerer and agent for the Lords of Order: Doctor Fate!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.11.20 | $3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with three covers.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled. .

TEEN TITANS #44

written by ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by JAVIER FERNANDEZ

cover by BERNARD CHANG

variant cover by KHARY RANDOLPH

In this issue, Crush, Roundhouse, Kid Flash, and Red Arrow chase down Robin, who's on the hunt for villains he thinks must pay the ultimate price for their crimes. With Batman also on the case, can the Teen Titans get to Damian Wayne before his father does?

ON SALE 08.18.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

TEEN TITANS ANNUAL #2

written by ADAM GLASS and ROBBIE THOMPSON

art by EDUARDO PANSICA

cover by BERNARD CHANG

After Batman discovers the Teen Titans' most shocking secrets, he arrives at Mercy Hall…and he wants a word with Robin. Don't miss the confrontation between father and son that will alter the very course of the DC Universe. Will the Teen Titans ever be the same?

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH #4

written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

art and cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

variant cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

As the biggest and deadliest Haedra converge on the final fortress of humankind, Wonder Woman prepares to make the ultimate sacrifice to save humanity from the fury of Themyscira. Don't miss the conclusion to this critically acclaimed DC Black Label series!

ON SALE 08.18.20

$6.99 US | 48 PAGES | 4 OF 4

FC | BIMONTHLY

APPROX. 8.5" x 10.875"

DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

This issue will ship with two covers.

WONDER WOMAN ANNUAL #4

written by STEVE ORLANDO

art by JACK HERBERT

cover by BRYAN HITCH

There's something evil afoot in the heart of the Amazon rain forest, and Wonder Woman is on a mission to save the innocents caught in the crossfire! As a mass of dark energy envelops a pocket of the planet, Diana must use her golden lasso to keep tethered to reality as she ventures inside, or face being corrupted by the energy herself! But there's more than just a battle with the Dark Fates at play here…something else lurks in the heart of the Amazon that will shape the future of the DC Universe for years to come…

ON SALE 08.18.20

$4.99 US | 48 PAGES

FC | DC

YOUNG JUSTICE #17

written by BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS and DAVID F. WALKER

art by SCOTT GODLEWSKI

cover by JOHN TIMMS

variant cover by MIRKA ANDOLFO

This very special issue focuses directly on the friendship at the heart of Young Justice: Conner, Tim, and Bart—a.k.a. Superboy, Drake, and Impulse. As younger men, these three iconic heroes built Young Justice on their friendship. Now their dream has grown and changed as much as they have. And with the demands of adulthood pulling them in different directions, they realize that nights like this one may never happen again.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.04.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

DC CLASSICS: THE BATMAN ADVENTURES #3

written by KELLEY PUCKETT

art by TY TEMPLETON and RICK BURCHETT

cover by TY TEMPLETON

The Joker's big plans are revealed at last! The Clown Prince of Crime has taken Batman's allies hostage in a TV studio—and he's going to kill them one at a time until the Dark Knight shows up for a final showdown!

ON SALE 08.04.18

$1.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC

This issue will ship with two covers.

Please see the order form for details.

WONDER WOMAN #1 (1987) FACSIMILE EDITION

written by GEORGE PÉREZ and GREG POTTER

art by GEORGE PÉREZ and BRUCE PATTERSON

cover by GEORGE PÉREZ

In the wake of Crisis on Infinite Earths, superstar artist George Pérez began his run on Wonder Woman with a modernized retelling of her origin story, from her creation on Themyscira to Ares' attack on Man's World.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.04.20

$3.99 US | 36 PAGES | FC | DC

WRAPAROUND COVER

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

PLUNGE #6

written by JOE HILL

art by STUART IMMONEN

"Sea Dogs" backup story art by DAN McDAID

cover by JEREMY WILSON

variant cover by GARY FRANK

Sixty fathoms below the ocean's surface, a massive hatch waits to be opened…Something within wants to emerge; wants to be born; wants to rise; wants to feed. The child is coming, desperate to fill its belly—by devouring reality itself!

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 6 OF 6 | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

This issue will ship with two covers.

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

BOOKS OF MAGIC #22

written by DAVID BARNETT

art by TOM FOWLER and CRAIG TAILLEFER

cover by KAI CARPENTER

The powerful tome known as the Book of Possibilities has fallen into the hands of Tim's schoolmate Ellie…but what will she do with it? Only one thing is certain: she doesn't seem eager to hand it over to Tim…

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

JOHN CONSTANTINE: HELLBLAZER #9

written by SIMON SPURRIER

art by MATÍAS BERGARA

cover by JOHN PAUL LEON

The British royal family has always had an interest in breeding the world's

finest racehorses. When one disgraced royal cooks up a scheme to re-create

the most magical of all horses, it's up to John Constantine to stop him from

unleashing a bloodthirsty horror!

ON SALE 08.25.20

$3.99 US | 32 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

THE LAST GOD #8

written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

art by RICCARDO FEDERICI

cover by KAI CARPENTER

Tyr's fellowship makes its way into the depths of the cavernous Abyssal Realm, where they forge a horrifying pact with Jorunn, the cannibalistic and mad ruler of the Dwarrows.

Thirty years later, Cyanthe's fellowship finds themselves lost in the very same twisting cave system, dealing with the disastrous aftermath of the first fellowship's actions 30 years past. Darkness is closing in on our intrepid heroes as they journey to the very edge of reality itself. But the worst is still yet to come.

RESOLICIT | ON SALE 08.25.20

$4.99 US | 32 PAGES

CARD STOCK COVER

FC | DC BLACK LABEL

AGES 17+

This issue is resolicited. All previous orders are canceled.

BLACKEST NIGHT BRIGHTEST DAY BOX SET

written by GEOFF JOHNS, PETER J. TOMASI, and others

art by IVAN REIS, PATRICK GLEASON, and others

new box art by IVAN REIS and OCLAIR ALBERT

A war has been brewing between the different colored Lantern Corps, with the Green Lanterns fighting the Yellow, the Red trying to destroy everything, and the Blue attempting to broker peace among the tribes. But the real battle is yet to come: the undead Black Lanterns are coming and seemingly nothing can stop them. Putting aside old vendettas, it's up to Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps to lead DC's greatest champions as well as their deadliest foes in a battle to save the universe from an army of the dead. Then, once dead heroes Aquaman, Martian Manhunter, Firestorm, Hawkman, Hawkgirl, Deadman, Jade, Osiris, Hawk, Captain Boomerang, and Zoom must discover the mysterious reason behind their return and uncover the secret that binds them!

This eye-popping box set includes 12 brand-new hardcovers that collect this entire epic, featuring stories by top DC talent including Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi, Ivan Reis, and many more!

Plus, this box set also includes a set of nine plastic rings from across the spectrum of the many Corps that are a part of this story!

ON SALE 11.17.20

$299.99 US | FC

Includes 12 new hardcover collections!

• Blackest Night: Prelude collects Green Lantern #26-28 and 36-43, and Final Crisis: Rage of the Red Lanterns #1

• Blackest Night collects Blackest Night #0-8 and pages from Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1

• Blackest Night: Green Lantern collects Green Lantern #44-52

• Blackest Night: Green Lantern Corps collects Green Lantern Corps #39-47

• Blackest Night: Black Lantern Corps Book 1 collects Blackest Night: Batman #1-3, Blackest Night: Superman #1-3, and Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3

• Blackest Night: Black Lantern Corps Book 2 collects Blackest Night: The Flash #1-3, Blackest Night: JSA #1-3, and Blackest Night: Titans #1-3

• Blackest Night: Rise of the Black Lanterns collects The Atom & Hawkman #48, Phantom Stranger #42, Green Arrow #30, Adventure Comics #7, Starman #81, The Question #37, Catwoman #83, Weird Western Tales #71, and The Power of Shazam! #38

• Blackest Night: Tales of the Corps collects Blackest Night: Tales of the Black Lanterns #1-3, Adventure Comics #4-5, Untold Tales of the Blackest Night #1, stories from Green Lantern #18-20, 40, and 49, Green Lantern/Sinestro Corps: Secret Files #1, Tales of the Sinestro Corps: Superman-Prime #1, and pages from Blackest Night #0

• Brightest Day: Green Lantern collects Green Lantern #53-62

• Brightest Day Book 1 collects Brightest Day #0-11

• Brightest Day Book 2 collects Brightest Day #12-25

• The Book of the Black collects sketch material (both previously released and new), series proposals, variant covers, posters, Blackest Night outline scripts, and more

AQUAMAN: DEADLY WATERS DELUXE EDITION HC

written by STEVE SKEATES

art by JIM APARO

cover by NICK CARDY

In this new Silver Age collection, Ocean Master returns with a dire warning as aliens transport Aquaman to another realm! With Atlantis now without its protector, Black Manta strikes! And when Aquaman returns, he soon realizes that he and Manta are both victims of a larger scheme! Collects Aquaman #49-56 for the first time in a new deluxe edition.

ON SALE 08.11.20

$39.99 US | 208 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-294-0

BATMAN: THE DEMON TRILOGY HC

written by DENNIS O'NEIL and MIKE W. BARR

art by NORM BREYFOGLE, TOM GRINDBERG, and JERRY BINGHAM

cover by NORM BREYFOGLE

What connects Batman and the villainous Ra's al Ghul? Find out in this collection of three 1980s graphic novels! How did Ra's al Ghul become the villain that he is? How would a union between his daughter Talia and the Dark Knight benefit him? Why would he want to father an heir? Follow along as Batman lives through and tries to unravel the mystery behind the mind of Ra's al Ghul!

Collects Batman: Birth of the Demon #1, Batman: Bride of the Demon #1, and Batman: Son of the Demon #1 at their original published dimensions of 8.5" x 10.875".

ON SALE 09.22.20

$75.00 US | 320 PAGES | 8.5" x 10.875"

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-450-0

BATMAN: THE ROAD TO NO MAN'S LAND OMNIBUS HC

written by ALAN GRANT, GREG RUCKA, DEVIN GRAYSON, CHUCK DIXON, DOUG MOENCH, and others

art by MARK BUCKINGHAM, JIM APARO, DALE EAGLESHAM, NORM BREYFOGLE, EDUARDO BARRETO, SCOTT McDANIEL, and others

cover by GLENN ORBIK

The "No Man's Land" story defined an era of the Batman books, and the massive tale is collected in this omnibus edition. Collects Azrael: Agent of the Bat #40 and 47-52, Batman #554-562, Batman: Arkham Asylum—Tales of Madness #1, Batman: Blackgate—Isle of Men #1, Batman: Huntress/Spoiler—Blunt Trauma #1, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #73-82, Catwoman #56-57, Detective Comics #719-722 and 724-729, Nightwing #19-20, Robin #52-54, and The Batman Chronicles #12 and 14-15.

ON SALE 10.20.20

$125.00 US | 1,248 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77590-661-0

BOOSTER GOLD: FUTURE LOST HC

written by DAN JURGENS and others

art by DAN JURGENS and others

new cover by DAN JURGENS and NORM RAPMUND

The original solo series for Booster Gold, self-serving hero from the future, concludes with this collection of Dan Jurgens's formative mid-'80s stories! Booster finds himself a wanted man, and then lands in the polychromatic sights of the Rainbow Raider! Later, Superman gets in the middle of a battle between Booster Gold and…Booster Gold? Collects Booster Gold #13-25, pages from Millennium #3-6 and #7, Action Comics #594, Secret Origins #35, and more.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$39.99 US | 400 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-672-6

JLA BY GRANT MORRISON OMNIBUS HC

written by GRANT MORRISON

art by HOWARD PORTER, GARY FRANK, FRANK QUITELY, GREG LAND, and others

cover by HOWARD PORTER and JOHN DELL

In 1996, writer Grant Morrison joined forces with artist Howard Porter to relaunch the Justice League of America in the new series JLA by gathering DC's greatest heroes—Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Aquaman, the Flash, and Martian Manhunter and propelling these icons into inventive stories with the highest of stakes! Now based on a Watchtower on the moon, the JLA took on revamped versions of classic threats including the White Martians, the Injustice Gang, and the Key; along with new foes like Prometheus and Mageddon. This omnibus collects Morrison's entire JLA epic, including the JLA: Earth 2 graphic novel, illustrated by Frank Quitely and reintroducing the Crime Syndicate of America! Collects JLA #1-17, #22-26, #28-31, #34, #36-#41, JLA One Million, and JLA: Earth 2.

ON SALE 10.06.20

$150.00 US | 1,504 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-499-9

THE FLASH: SAVAGE VELOCITY TP

written by MIKE BARON and WILLIAM MESSNER-LOEBS

art by JACKSON GUICE, MIKE COLLINS, GREG LaROQUE, and others

cover by JACKSON GUICE and LARRY MAHLSTEDT

Wally West's earliest adventures as the Flash are collected for the first time! During the Crisis on Infinite Earths, Barry Allen made the ultimate sacrifice, and gave his life to save millions. With his mentor gone, Wally West takes on the role of the Fastest Man Alive—but he doesn't exactly ease into things, as he soon finds himself in confrontation with Vandal Savage! Plus, meet new characters including sentient computer virus Kilg%re, matter-transporting Chunk, and S.T.A.R. Labs scientist Tina McGee! Collects The Flash #1-18 and The Flash Annual #1.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$39.99 US | 480 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9957-6

gen:LOCK TP

written by COLLIN KELLY and JACKSON LANZING

art by CARLO BARBERI, WALDEN WONG, and HENDRY PRASETYA

cover by DAN MORA

Based on the hit animated series from Rooster Teeth! Earth is at war! The villainous Union has been steadily taking over more and more of the planet after initiating the Global Culture War. In an effort to stand its ground against the Union, the Polity turns to Dr. Weller and his team of five individuals who are gen:Lock compatible, which allows them to transfer their minds to mech suits known as Holons!

Taking place between seasons one and two of the hit Rooster Teeth web series, this collection is an all-new story of Julian Chase and his team as they pick up the pieces of their lives, leading them into a high-octane adventure in one of the Polity's last free countries, Japan! Collects gen:Lock #1-7!

ON SALE 08.25.20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-308-4

HELLBLAZER VOL. 23: NO FUTURE TP

written by PETER MILLIGAN, MAT JOHNSON, and JAMIE DELANO

art by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, SIMON BISLEY, TONY AKINS, and JOCK

cover by GLENN FABRY

In this volume, England's favorite low-rent mage skips town to avoid incarceration and heads to India. But Constantine's quest for purity in an attempt to resurrect the love of his life is quickly interrupted when an expat friend gets him mired in a series of grisly murders. Then, Constantine reluctantly becomes embroiled with a group of anarcho-punks who worship a powerful effigy of Sid Vicious. Plus, discover the centuries-long history of the King of Voodoo, and original Hellblazer writer Jamie Delano returns to John Constantine, alongside superstar artist Jock! Collects Hellblazer #261-266, Hellblazer Special: Papa Midnite #1-5, and the Hellblazer: Pandemonium graphic novel.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$29.99 US | 384 PAGES

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-305-3

JUSTICE LEAGUE ODYSSEY VOL. 3: FINAL FRONTIER TP

written by DAN ABNETT

art by WILL CONRAD and CLIFF RICHARDS

cover by WILL CONRAD

Returned to power, with the reborn New Gods at his side and the Ghost Sector as an implacable fortress, Darkseid sets his sights on the remaining universe! An unknown warrior assembles Green Lantern Jessica Cruz and various heroes to form a new JLO as guardians of the Ghost Sector. Outnumbered against Darkseid's savage para-angel strikeforce, they'll have to fight their way through Darkseid's new multi-planet realm of Apokolips to take control of Sepulkore—or die trying. Collects Justice League Odyssey #13-18.

ON SALE 08.25.20

$16.99 US | 152 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9987-3

LUCIFER OMNIBUS VOL. 2 HC

written by MIKE CAREY

art by PETER GROSS, DEAN ORMSTON, P. CRAIG RUSSELL, MARC HEMPEL, RONALD WIMBERLY, COLLEEN DORAN, ZANDER CANNON, and others

cover by CHRISTOPHER MOELLER

In this concluding omnibus collection, Lucifer Morningstar has resigned his throne and abandoned his kingdom, and filled his days running Lux, Los Angeles's most elite piano bar. After agreeing to complete a task assigned by the Creator Himself, Lucifer's retirement has become a thing of the past. The Lord of Hell must team up with unexpected allies in order to not only fulfill the task sent by the Creator, but to stop the universes from collapsing and destroying all creation. The Devil's hands have been idle long enough. Collects Lucifer #36-75.

ON SALE 10.27.20

$125.00 US | 1,040 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-564-4

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED: GALACTIC JUSTICE TP

written by ADAM BEECHEN, JAMES PEATY, and MATT WAYNE

art by CARLO BARBERI, ETHAN BEAVERS, and GORDON PURCELL

cover by BEN CALDWELL

The greatest heroes across the DC Universe unite in this collection featuring the best spacefaring stories of Justice League Unlimited, the comic book series inspired by the beloved animated series of the same name! These stories feature sci-fi adventures starring Green Lantern, Martian Manhunter, Adam Strange, Sinestro, Space Cabbie, and more! Collects Justice League Unlimited #4, #6, #18, #24, #34, and #46.

ON SALE 08.25.20

$9.99 US | 5.5" x 8" | 152 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-673-3

SUPERGIRL: COSMIC ADVENTURES IN THE 8TH GRADE TP NEW EDITION

written by LANDRY Q. WALKER

art and cover by ERIC JONES

Supergirl's cosmic adventure is back in print in this new all-ages book! Supergirl meets Belinda Zee, a new junior high adversary, in this all-ages title collecting the six-issue miniseries. And that's just the start of the fun that includes super-powered pets and cosmic adventure!

ON SALE 09.01.20

$9.99 US | 160 PAGES | 5.5" x 8"

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-670-2

THE POWER OF SHAZAM! BOOK 1: IN THE BEGINNING HC

written by JERRY ORDWAY

art by JERRY ORDWAY, PETER KRAUSE, CURT SWAN, MIKE PAROBECK, and others

cover by JERRY ORDWAY

In 1994 Billy Batson's origin story was revitalized for a new era in The Power of Shazam!, the acclaimed graphic novel written and illustrated by Jerry Ordway. The story reintroduced Shazam, the Wizard, Dr. Sivana, and Black Adam, and was followed by an ongoing series, set four years later. This volume collects both the OGN and the first year of the series, bringing retro elements from Fawcett Comics history into modern-day continuity. Collects The Power of Shazam! graphic novel, The Power of Shazam! #1-12, plus a story from Superman & Batman Magazine #4.

ON SALE 08.18.20

$49.99 US | 408 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-4012-9941-5

ROBIN: 80 YEARS OF THE BOY WONDER HC

stories and art by VARIOUS

cover by JIM LEE and SCOTT WILLIAMS

Over eight decades, Batman's crime-fighting partner has become nearly as recognizable a pop culture icon as the Dark Knight himself—and this collection celebrates the many incarnations of comics' greatest sidekick! From Dick Grayson's debut to the dark side of Jason Todd, the dawn of Tim Drake, and the debut of Damian Wayne, experience pivotal Robin moments throughout history! Collects stories from Batman #368, #410, #411, and #466; Detective Comics #38, #165, #394-395, #535, and #796; Robin #25-26; The Batman Chronicles: The Gauntlet #1; Star Spangled Comics #65 and #124; Teen Titans #14; and Batman and Robin #0.

ON SALE 09.01.20

$29.99 US | 416 PAGES | 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-721-1

RWBY TP

written by MARGUERITE BENNETT

art by MIRKA ANDOLFO

cover by SARA STONE

In a world rife with monsters known as Grimm, the prestigious Beacon Academy trains the next generation of hunters. Tying in with the hit Rooster Teeth web

series RWBY, follow the adventures of team RWBY, comprising bruiser Yang Xiao Long, elegant Weiss Schnee, stealthy Blake Belladonna, and courageous leader Ruby Rose as they protect the world from all manner of Grimm! Collects RWBY #1-7.

ON SALE 08.11.20

$16.99 US | 160 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-301-5

THE SANDMAN: THE BOOKS OF MAGIC OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC

written by NEIL GAIMAN, JOHN NEY REIBER, and others

art by CHARLES VESS, SCOTT HAMPTON, JOHN BOLTON, PETER GROSS,

MICHAEL WM. KALUTA, and others

cover by CHRIS BACHALO

Timothy Hunter could be the most powerful magician in the world, but is that what he really wants? This omnibus collects the early stories of Timothy Hunter, from the pages of The Books of Magic #1-32, The Children's Crusade #1-2, Vertigo Preview #1, Vertigo Visions: Doctor Occult #1, Arcana Annual #1, Mister E #1-4, and The Books of Faerie: Auberon's Tale #1-3.

ON SALE 10.13.20

$150.00 US | 1,536 PAGES| 7.0625" x 10.875"

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-463-0

SUPER SONS OMNIBUS HC EXPANDED EDITION

written by PETER J. TOMASI and others

art by PATRICK GLEASON, JORGE JIMENEZ, ALISSON BORGES, TYLER KIRKHAM, CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, CARLO BARBERI, SCOTT GODLEWSKI and others

cover by JORGE JIMENEZ

All adventures of the Super Sons are collected in this new, expanded version of the omnibus hardcover! These stories first put them on a collision course with Lex Luthor and introduce Kid Amazon before bringing the Teen Titans into the picture! Then, the young duo blast into space, where they become targets of the Gang—and they'll have to face a galactic juvenile detention center and a wild West planet before they find their way home again! Collects Superman #10-11, Superman #37-38, Teen Titans #15, Super Sons #1-16, a tale from DC Rebirth Holiday Special #1, Super Sons Annual #1, Super Sons/Dynomutt Special #3, and Adventures of the Super Sons #1-12.

ON SALE 11.04.20

$99.99 US | 888 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-177950666-5

WONDER TWINS VOL. 2: THE FALL AND RISE OF THE WONDER TWINS TP

written by MARK RUSSELL

art and cover by STEPHEN BYRNE

In these tales from Wonder Twins #7-12, the Wonder Twins are heroes, and the world is saved! Or is it? As Jayna learns how to deal with loss, will Zan finally gain the popular social status he craves? As Jayna's friend-turned-fugitive Polly Math arrives and opens up about her family's painful past on Exxor, they're soon interrupted when Batman and Superman call on Zan and Jayna for an all-star team-up against a rogue army! Jayna must balance their duties to the Justice League with her responsibilities as a friend…each of which is proving quite detrimental to the other!

ON SALE 08.11.20

$16.99 US | 144 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-179-0

SUPERMAN VS. WONDER WOMAN (TABLOID EDITION) HC

written by GERRY CONWAY

art and cover by JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ

and DAN ADKINS

This tabloid-size epic from 1978 tells the tale of a forgotten chapter of World War II in which Superman and Wonder Woman cross paths while the United States stands at the brink of developing nuclear weapons. And while Superman sees their potential to stop the Axis, Wonder Woman is determined to destroy them before innocent lives are lost! But before this powerful twosome can settle their differences, they will have to face the super-powered menaces of Baron Blitzkrieg and the mysterious samurai known as Sumo!

ON SALE 12.08.20

$39.99 US | 72 PAGES | 10" x 13.5"

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-299-5

ABSOLUTE TRANSMETROPOLITAN VOL. 1 HC NEW EDITION

written by WARREN ELLIS

art by DARICK ROBERTSON and RODNEY RAMOS

cover by DARICK ROBERTSON

A new edition of the Absolute hardcover collecting the first 18 issues of Warren Ellis' dystopian masterpiece plus the Transmetropolitan story from Vertigo: Winter's Edge #2 and Transmetropolitan: I Hate It Here. After years of self-imposed exile, cynical journalist Spider Jerusalem is forced to return to a job that he hates and a city that he loathes. Working as a reporter for the newspaper The Word, Spider attacks the injustices of his surreal 21st century surroundings.

ON SALE 12.08.20

$150.00 US | 544 PAGES | 8.25" x 12.5"

FC | DC BLACK LABEL | AGES 17+

ISBN: 978-1-77950-715-0

WONDER WOMAN VOL. 2: LOVE IS A BATTLEFIELD TP

written by G. WILLOW WILSON

art by XERMANICO, CARY NORD, RONAN CLIQUET, TOM DERENICK, and JESÚS MERINO

cover by TERRY DODSON and RACHEL DODSON

Wonder Woman survives her battle against young god Ares only to discover her mother is missing—and so is Aphrodite's child! Together, they'll turn the world upside down to find them, but they must fight a pack of wayward Titans first. Can they convince Diana's foe Giganta to join the fight? Collects Wonder Woman #66-73.

ON SALE 08.18.20

$19.99 US | 192 PAGES

FC | ISBN: 978-1-77950-711-2

DC POSTER PORTFOLIO: CLAY MANN TP

art and cover by CLAY MANN

This collection features Mann's cover work and variant pieces including popular and favorite DC characters that can't be missed. Collects Clay Mann's striking covers for DC titles including Action Comics #959, #961, #964-969, and #983; Batman #36, #50, #78, and #79; Batman Eternal #28, DC Nation #0, Doom Patrol/Justice League Special #1, Harley Quinn #1, Heroes in Crisis #1, Justice League #46, Poison Ivy: Cycle of Life and Death #2, and Trinity #3-4 and #12.

Printed on heavy card stock paper at a big 12 inches by 16 inches, the pages of the Poster Portfolio are easily removed from the binging and are suitable for framing.

ON SALE 12.22.20

$24.99 US | 42 PAGES

12" x 16" | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-710-5

TEEN TITANS: RAVEN AND BEAST BOY HC BOX SET

written by KAMI GARCIA

art and covers by GABRIEL PICCOLO

Raven Roth and Garfield Logan are two regular teens…with some seriously unique lives! Author Kami Garcia and artist Gabriel Picolo's New York Times bestselling book Teen Titans: Raven is collected with its followup, Teen Titans: Beast Boy, in this incredible hardcover box set!

Raven and Beast Boy are an incredible team together on the Teen Titans! But who were they before they joined…and before they even met? Follow Raven Roth and Garfield Logan on their journeys through high school…and self-discovery.

Available for the first time in hardcover, Teen Titans: Raven and Teen Titans: Beast Boy is the box set you don't want to miss! Raven brings readers a tale of finding the strength to face who you are and learning to trust others—and yourself. Beast Boy explores self-discovery and acceptance, with a focus on the value of true friendship.

ON SALE 11.10.20

$39.99 US | FC

ISBN: 978-1-77950-706-8