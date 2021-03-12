DC Comics June 2021 Solicitations, Frankensteined

Collecting a bunch of promises, schedules and solicitations, 16 comic books from DC Comics solicited, including Deathstroke joining Batman on Fortnite Island, a Batman/Catwoman special from Tom King, the launch of Infinite Frontier #1, a new Wonder Woman anthology, a Pride anthology, DC's first creator-owned series in ages, new series Crush & Lobo, and the return of Batman Adventures. The full solicits will be released by DC Comics later today, but for now, here's a Frankensteining of what is available right now.

Batman/Catwoman Special #1

(W) Tom King probably

DC/Black Label

Infinite Frontier #1 (of 6)

(W) Josh Williamson (A) Xermanico (CA) Mitch Gerads,

In this summer event, Alan Scott, the Green Lantern from the Justice Society of America, has noticed some of his allies are still missing in action, and he's determined to find them. There are others, though, that would rather remain hidden than explain themselves, like Roy Harper, a.k.a. Arsenal, a man who should be dead now is not. Plus, what does all this mean for the DCU's place in the Multiverse? On opposite sides of a dimensional divide, both Barry Allen and President Superman ponder this question. Not to mention the Darkseid of it all! Or a team of Multiversal heroes called Justice Incarnate! But let's not get ahead of ourselves. This brand-new event from DC has one foot in the past, but both eyes looking forward to a future that they hope will remain as bright as it seems! June 22nd.

Wonder Woman: Black and Gold #1 (of 6)

(W) John Arcudi, Becky Cloonan, Amy Reeder AJ Mendez Brook, Nadia Shammas (A) Becky Cloonan, Ryan Sook, Amy Reeder, Morgan Beem, Ming Doyle (CA)Jen Bartel, Ramona Fradon, Yanick Paquette, and Joshua Middleton.

You won't want to miss celebrating the woman who inspires us all…and that's the truth! 40-page story by John Arcudi and Ryan Sook who show us the grace immortality grants a hero. Becky Cloonan weaves a spine-tingling tale of Diana's most precious weapon against the darkness. Amy Reeder writes and draws a story thattakes us back to the Golden Age for a fun romp co-starring Etta Candy. AJ Mendez Brooks and Ming Doyle travel to Themyscira for a tense family reunion. Nadia Shammas and Morgan Beem show us a story of Diana's past failures come to haunt her.

The Nice House On The Lake #1 (of 12)

(W) James Tynion IV (A/CA) Álvaro Martínez Bueno, Jordie Bellaire (CA) Martin Simmonds

It all begins with the nice house on the lake… Everyone who was invited to the house knows Walter—well, they know him a little, anyway. Some met him in childhood; some met him months ago. And Walter's always been a little…off. But after the hardest year of their lives, nobody was going to turn down Walter's invitation to an astonishingly beautiful house in the woods, overlooking an enormous sylvan lake. It's beautiful, it's opulent, it's private—so a week of putting up with Walter's weird little schemes and nicknames in exchange for the vacation of a lifetime? Why not? All of them were at that moment in their lives when they could feel themselves pulling away from their other friends; wouldn't a chance to reconnect be…nice? Wouldn't an escape from the horrors of their everyday lives be…idyllic? Would you accept this invitation from one of your oldest friends?Ages 17+ $3.99.

Batman: Urban Legends #4

(W) Camrus Johnson, Chip Zdarsky, Meghan Fitzmartin, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Eddy Barrows, Belén Ortega, Ryan Benjamin, Marcus To, Eber Ferriera (CA) Dustin Nguyen, Irvin Rodrigues

The Penultimate chapter of the Grifter story is here! Grifter's walking a deadly line between Lucius Fox and HALO's plan…can he survive the endgame? Oh, and yeah, now Superman is after him! As old wounds threaten to Sabotage Batman and Red Hood's investigation into the Cheerdrop drug turning Gotham City upside down they run afoul of Gotham's coldest criminal MR. FREEZE! And the force behind the Cheerdrops will be banking on the former dynamic duo's demise… TIM DRAKE has returned to the streets of Gotham City and is seeking a new purpose, but what he finds is a string of young adult kidnappings committed by someone known only as "The Chaos Monster" will Tim be able to get to the root of the kidnappings or will he fall prey to them? Critically acclaimed Future State Robin Eternal writer Meghan Fitzmartin returns to tell this Tim Drake story with rising star artist Belén Ortega Acclaimed creator and actor Camrus Johnson writes an action-packed story featuring Luke Fox—the character he portrays on The CW's hit television series BATWOMAN! June 8th.

DC Pride #1

(W) James Tynion IV, Mariko Tamaki, Steve Orlando, Danny Lore, Sam Johns, Andrew Wheeler, Nicole Maines, Sina Grace,(A) Trung Le Nguyen, Amy Reeder, Stephen Byrne, Lisa Sterle, Klaus Janson, Luciano Vecchio, Rachael Stott, Skylar Patridge, Ro Stein, Ted Brandt (CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Tamra Bonvillain

An 80-page anthology comic featuring LGBTQIA+ characters from all corners of DC's ever-expanding Universe, including cameos by fan favorites Batwoman, Renee Montoya, Alan Scott, Midnighter, Apollo, Extraño, Poison Ivy, Harley Quinn, Constantine, and more. The DC Pride creative teams, and the characters they're developing stories for, are:

Batwoman (Kate Kane) by James Tynion IV & Trung Le Nguyen

Poison Ivy & Harley Quinn by Mariko Tamaki & Amy Reeder

Midnighter by Steve Orlando & Stephen Byrne

Flash of Earth-11 (Jess Chambers) by Danny Lore & Lisa Sterle

Green Lantern (Alan Scott) & Obsidian by Sam Johns & Klaus Janson

Aqualad (Jackson Hyde) by Andrew Wheeler & Luciano Vecchio

Dreamer by Nicole Maines & Rachael Stott

Renee Montoya by Vita Ayala and Skylar Patridge

Pied Piper by Sina Grace, Ro Stein & Ted Brandt

Additionally, DC Pride #1 will include full-page profiles of DCTV's LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them, and fans of The CW's Supergirl will be thrilled to see the first comic book appearance of Dreamer, a trans woman superhero, in a story written by actor Nicole Maines, who plays Nia Nal/Dreamer on Supergirl.

Rounding out the DC Pride anthology is a forward by Marc Andreyko (Love is Love), single-page pin-ups by artists Kris Anka, Sophie Campbell, Mildred Louis, Travis Moore, Nick Robles and Kevin Wada, with more surprises to come! The DC Pride #1 cover is by Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Tamra Bonvillain.

Crush & Lobo #1 (of 8)

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Kris Anka, Yoshi Yoshitani, Dan Hipp, Christian Ward

Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode! After rage-quitting the Teen Titans and blowing up her relationship with her girlfriend Katie, Crush decides it's time to finally confront her father in space jail and get her baggage sorted before she wrecks everything. Like father, like daughter? June 1

Batman: The Adventures Continue: Season II #1

(W) Alan Burnett, Paul Dini (A)Ty Templeton, Monica Kubin (CA) Riley Rossmo, Andrew MacLean

Do you ever get the feeling you're being watched? Are there mysterious claw marks on brick buildings in your neighborhood? Who would you call to investigate? The GCPD…or Batman? Gotham City is changing. After Mayor Hill is killed by a mysterious assailant, Batman finds himself tracking down an ancient order that's long been buried under the streets of Gotham: The Court of Owls. But what does this group have to gain from the death of Mayor Hill…and how can Deadman help the Dark Knight? Will the clues lead Batman to an ancient Gotham City legend? Who else besides Boston Brand will materialize in this new season of Batman: The Adventures Continue? June 1 II will have digital chapters publishing biweekly beginning May 6 on participating platforms. $3.99 US | 32 PAGES | FC | DC

Supergirl: Woman Of Tomorrow #1 (of 8)

(W) Tom King, (A) Bilquis Evely. Mat Lopes

Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but has recently found her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame.

Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission: her world has been destroyed and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now, a Kryptonian, a dog and an angry heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core!

Brought to you by Eisner Award-winning writer Tom King (Batman/Catwoman, Mister Miracle and Rorschach) and Eisner nominee artist Bilquis Evely (Sandman Universe: The Dreaming) this maxiseries promises to be a character-defining masterpiece the likes of which has never been seen before for DC's Maiden of Might.

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #4

Batman has broken free from the Loop and the endless cycle of combat. Now free to explore the island without limitation, the World's Greatest Detective will discover secrets about the world of Fortnite never before revealed in the game or anywhere else. Just one thing…he's not alone. Not only is he met by a rogue faction of Fortnite bandits who have ALSO escaped the loop–Eternal Voyager! Bandolette! Magnus! Fishstick! And a few others–there's someone else trapped, someone who is trying to get free from the world of Fortnite…someone deadly. Will Batman recognize this familiar hunter-for-hire, and even more importantly, will he trust him? Just because Batman's out of the Loop doesn't mean the fighting is over… June 1

Batman/Fortnite: Zero Point #5

Batman, Catwoman, and the unlikely band of renegade Fortnite fighters make their way deep into the underground complex of the Island in a desperate hunt to escape the Loop–they'll explore areas never before seen in the game, with secrets discovered only by the World's Greatest Detective. Along the way they'll fight for their lives…uncover revelations about the history and inner workings of the world of Fortnite…and face a betrayal from one of their own as our story hurtles toward its explosive conclusion! June 15

Batman #109 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

Crush & Lobo #1 Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani

DC Pride #1 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

Harley Quinn #4 Pride variant cover by Kris Anka

Nightwing #81 Pride variant cover by Travis G. Moore

Superman #32 Pride variant cover by David Talaski

Teen Titans Academy #4 Pride variant cover by Stephen Byrne

Wonder Girl #2 Pride variant cover by Kevin Wada

Wonder Woman #773 Pride variant cover by Paulina Ganucheau