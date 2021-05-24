DC Comics Launches Second Lobo Team-Up Title, Superman Vs Lobo

DC Comics is launching a second Lobo team-up title, alongside Crush And Lobo, with the main man and the man of steel, Superman Vs Lobo, from Tim Seeley, Sarah Beattie, and Mirka Andolfo. This one is a Black Label title, however. Who knows, maybe we'll discover that Lobo's mother is called Martha as well.

The main man meets the man of steel! What happens when an indomitable force meets an irritating object? That's what readers will find out when Superman runs into Lobo in August's launch of Superman vs. Lobo! What will be worse, the damage Lobo causes on his own, or the chaos of trying to stop him? I smell a team-up, fanboys! Or, will it be a train wreck? Lobo is involved, after all! From writers Tim Seeley & Sarah Beattie, the team behind the indie hit Money Shot, and Punchline artist Mirka Andolfo comes a hilarious new three-issue, oversize, superhero epic! Numen is the most popular being in the universe, a god clogging all social channels—and he does not take kindly to attention going to Superman and Lobo. Further complicating things is Dr. Flik, a scientist determined to study the last sons of Krypton and Czarnia respectively. What can she glean from the hero whose home planet was destroyed when he was just a baby and the bad, bad boy who made it all go away just for the heck of it?