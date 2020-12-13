DC Comics Misprints Lois Lane Collection, With Printer Guidelines

It might seem churlish to blame all of this on the recent redundancies and slashes made to DC Comics' collections department. But given how much recalls and reprints cost, is this really a "saving" that DC Comics wants to make?

Bleeding Cool recently reported on how an entire colour was accidentally removed from the trade paperback of Underworld Unleashed. And then how somebody cut away the Martian Manhunter's cloak on the cover of the JLA Omnibus. And because bad things come in threes, it appears that nobody removed the printers margins from the recent Lois Lane trade paperback, Enemy Of The People, that DC Comics published a couple of weeks ago.

You can see the dotted lines around these pages. These indicate safe publication areas for a comic book page, where one can rely on all the artwork appearing when printed. You won't want to have any essential lettering or images within that space. There is another set of lines showing where art can "bleed" out to the edges of the paper, but for practical purposes, you may not want to rely on it being there. These are considered guidance for editorial and printers; you don't want to actually have them printed on the page along with the rest of the artwork. Here is how the book is looking, with those printed dots.

She uncovered the most dangerous secret in the DC Universe…now she just has to prove it! After a press briefing at the White House–and carrying a secret that could disrupt Superman's life–Lois Lane embarks on a harrowing journey to uncover a threat to her husband and research that reaches the highest levels of international power brokers and world leaders. Critically acclaimed and bestselling author Greg Rucka and master storyteller Mike Perkins team up for a tale of conspiracy, intrigue, and murder that tests the limits of tough-as-nails investigative journalist Lois Lane. Collects LOIS LANE #1-12.

Is it possible someone might want to keep an eye on this sort of thing going forward?