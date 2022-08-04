DC Comics Reverse Red Death is in Control Now with Prime 1 Studio

Some of the best comics to come out of the hit DC Comics event Dark Nights: Metal was the evil Batmen solo issues. The Batman Who Laughs kill squad was loaded with deadly Justice League variants of Batman from the Dark Multiverse. One of them was The Flash, who was a version of Bruce Wayne who forced himself to merge with the Speed Force. Similar to Firestorm, Barry Allen's consciousness was still inside this being, but Bruce Wayne is a man of determination and buried that voice deep inside. However, during the Dark Night: Metal arc, this evil Bruce let his mind slip, which allowed Barry Allen to return back into his body once again, and Reverse Red Death was born!

This badass DC Comics Dark Multiverse character is awesome, and I love the golden suit. Prime q Studio is bringing this hero to life as they unveil their Reverse Red Death 1/3 Scale Statue. Coming in at a whopping 30" tall, their Red Death statue is repainted with that gorgeous gold and features two swappable portraits. From electric bats to the slick gold armored suit, this is one DC Comics Dark Nights: Metal statue I would love to own. A statue like this is not cheap either, and Reverse Red Death comes in at $1,349 and is set for an October 2022 release. Pre-orders are already live, and collectors can check him out in all his glory here.

"Prime 1 Studio proudly presents the latest addition to the Museum Masterline DC Metal Series! The 1:3 Scale The Reverse Red Death from Dark Nights Metal! When the Batman of Earth -52 lost all his Robins to the crimes he felt too slow to prevent, he decided that the solution was to steal the Speed Force from his world's Flash and take it unto himself. After murdering all of The Flash's Rogue's Gallery, Batman subdued The Flash himself and drove them both into the Speed Force. What came out was an unholy fusion of Barry Allen's tortured psyche and Bruce Wayne's demented version of Justice. He would become judge, jury, and executioner in the blink of an eye: The Red Death!"

"However, with the intervention of Barry Allen of Earth Prime, The Red Death is bathed with the positive energy of a whole universe and transforms into a hero: The Reverse Red Death! Limited to 250pcs, The Reverse Red Death races in at a blazing 29.6 inches tall. Prime 1 Studio has lavished this statue with the most eye-catching metallic golden paint, intricately sculpted Speed Force armor and translucent resin Speed Force energy waves. The Reverse Red Death's Speed Force construct bats seem to soar in thin air as they flank the vermillion villain. Prime 1 Studio presents The Reverse Red Death on his own supercharged base, complete with skulls, exhaust pipes and fiery afterburners: all the trappings of an octane-fueled nightmare!"