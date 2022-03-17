DC Comics Switches From Rainbow Foil To Gold For Jock's Batman Covers

Starting with Batman #123, the series' cardstock variant covers illustrated by Jock will feature a gold foil treatment, as seen below, rather than the rainbow foil treatments that have been running. What can I say, rainbow foil is a pricey and scarcer commodity these days. Batman #123 is on sale May 3 with a Final Order Cutoff date of April 10. This is how it was solicited;

And this is how it will look, going forward.

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Jock

Batman and Robin are finally reunited! Together they will hunt for the truth behind the death of Ra's al Ghul! But then who is left to defend the Secret Society against the League of Shadows? Deathstroke's fight against the Demon's Shadow ends with a shocking cliffhanger! Plus, what happens when you get Deathstroke infected with Joker toxin? Find out in the epic backup story!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 5/3/2022

And here's how the previous issues looked with the rainbow foil.

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jock

"Abyss" part two! For years Batman used the darkness as a weapon, but now a new enemy turns that darkness against him! Batman must team with Batman Inc.'s mysterious new benefactor to bring the deadly Abyss into the light! Wait…who is Batman Inc.'s new benefactor? Backup: Mia "Maps" Mizoguchi must play detective when a classmate goes missing… Even with Batman's help, can this dynamic duo solve this mystery? Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 1/4/2022

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jock

"Abyss" part three! The new Batman Inc.'s heinous crimes have landed them in a high-security prison. Batman believes the only way to help his old allies is to break them out…but they don't want his help! Meanwhile, Batman Inc.'s mysterious benefactor uses the chaos to enact their plans, but finds themselves lost in the dark against Abyss! Backup: The mysterious disappearances being investigated by Maps and Batman take a violent turn…Could this missing persons case be something much darker?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 2/1/2022

(W) Joshua Williamson, Karl Kerschl (A) Jorge Molina, Karl Kerschl (CA) Jock

The deadly conclusion to the "Abyss" arc as Lex Luthor's dangerous master plan for Batman Inc. is revealed. And an old ally returns to pull the lost Batman out of Abyss's darkness and a new member of Batman Inc. rises! In the final chapter of "They Make Great Pets," Maps finds the missing piece to the shocking and deadly mystery…with a little help from Batman!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 3/8/2022

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Howard Porter, Trevor Hairsine (CA) Jock

Ra's al Ghul is dead, and Talia is out for revenge! Batman is on the case to find Deathstroke before Talia's elite killers do! But Batman starts to piece together that not everything is what it seems in Ra's's death…and knows whom he must interrogate to get answers…Talia herself! Can the two former lovers ever work togeth-er again? Plus, a backup tale showing the secret first fight between Batman and Deathstroke!

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 4/5/2022