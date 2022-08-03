DC Comics To Collect Early Detective Chimp Comics

Detective Chimp – or Bobo T. Chimpanzee – is a talking chimpanzee who wears a deerstalker hat and solves crimes in the DC Comics Universe, with the Bureau of Amplified Animals, Justice League Dark, The Guild Of Detection and Shadowpact. Created by John Broome and Carmine Infantino for Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog in 1952, he appeared there until 1959 – and that was the end of that. Decades later, he starred appearing in cameo roles in other DC comic books including Crisis on Infinite Earths in 1985. That saw him picked up to appear in a number of comics, leading to the Day of Vengeance miniseries in 2005 and its spinoff book Shadowpact in a much more serious role that belied his appearance.

He also joined the Justice League Dark for DC Rebirth as a regular team member, as well as being part of the Scott Snyder/Greg Capullo Batman run as a member of Gotham's Guild Of Detection, taking in DC Comics detectives across the decades. DC does, after all, stand for Detective Comics. But it could stand for Detective Chimp. And DC is, for the first time, collecting some of the Detective Chimp's early adventures in March 2023.

Is this just a reflection of the popularity that the character has enjoyed of late? Or are DC Comics gearing up to launch a Detective Chimp comic book series? After all, they need something on the schedule to replace all the Batgirl projects that will be dropping off the schedule in 2023…

Detective Chimp

PAPERBACK $16.99

DC Comics On sale Mar 28, 2023 | 276 Pages | 978-1-77952-165-1

Bruce isn't the only sleuth who knows how to swing across Gotham! Detective Chimp collects Amazing World of DC Comics #1, DC Comics Presents #35, DC Special #1, Tarzan #231 and #234-235, The Adventures of Rex the Wonder Dog #4, #6-46, and Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #6!