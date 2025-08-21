Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blind bag, KO

DC Comics To Publish DC's K.O. Blind Bag Programme Called "Lights Out"

Article Summary DC Comics unveils DC K.O. #1 "Lights Out" blind bag with exclusive chase foil variants.

Rare variants by Mark Spears, Javi Fernández, Jim Lee, and Greg Capullo at 1:100 to 1:1000 ratios.

Polybag special edition counts toward DC K.O. #1 1:25 incentive variant cover orders.

Discover key artists, cover details, and what DC's K.O. event is all about in upcoming releases.

Since the announcement last month of the new DC Comics series DC K.O. from Scott Snyder and Javi Fernández, to follow the "Blind As A Bat" Batman #1 blind bag programme, DC Comics will follow up with a DC's K.O. #1 blind bag programme called "Lights Out". All in a rush to get some of that Battle Beast energy… though, like with Batman #1, a rather dull entry into this popular promotion, with simply foil variant covers, with alternate foil versions of the DC K.O. covers by Mark Spears, Javi Fernández, Jim Lee, Greg Capullo randomly inserted into the polybags as chase 1:100, 1:250, 1:500, and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively. These variants are not available outside of the polybags.

Javi Fernández

Jim Lee

Daniel Warren Johnson

Mike Del Mundo

Frank Cho

Jae Lee

Scott Koblish (front cover only)

(front cover only) Ben Oliver

Noobovich

Mark Spears

Dan Mora bracket variant

bracket variant DC/AEW variant by Dan Mora

Greg Capullo

Mark Spears (1:100)

(1:100) Javi Fernández (1:250)

(1:250) Jim Lee (1:500)

(1:500) Greg Capullo (1:1000)

Orders of the DC K.O. #1 "Lights Out" Polybag Special Edition will count towards the 1:25 DC K.O. #1 incentive variant cover. The Jae Lee variant cover will be revealed at a later date. And if you wanted to catch up on what DC's K.O. will all be about, well, here are a few pointers…

