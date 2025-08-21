Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: blind bag, KO
DC Comics To Publish DC's K.O. Blind Bag Programme Called "Lights Out"
DC Comics to publish DC's K.O. blind bag programme called "Lights Out" with a 1:1000 Greg Capullo variant
Since the announcement last month of the new DC Comics series DC K.O. from Scott Snyder and Javi Fernández, to follow the "Blind As A Bat" Batman #1 blind bag programme, DC Comics will follow up with a DC's K.O. #1 blind bag programme called "Lights Out". All in a rush to get some of that Battle Beast energy… though, like with Batman #1, a rather dull entry into this popular promotion, with simply foil variant covers, with alternate foil versions of the DC K.O. covers by Mark Spears, Javi Fernández, Jim Lee, Greg Capullo randomly inserted into the polybags as chase 1:100, 1:250, 1:500, and 1:1000 ratio variants, respectively. These variants are not available outside of the polybags.
- Javi Fernández
- Jim Lee
- Daniel Warren Johnson
- Mike Del Mundo
- Frank Cho
- Jae Lee
- Scott Koblish (front cover only)
- Ben Oliver
- Noobovich
- Mark Spears
- Dan Mora bracket variant
- DC/AEW variant by Dan Mora
- Greg Capullo
- Mark Spears (1:100)
- Javi Fernández (1:250)
- Jim Lee (1:500)
- Greg Capullo (1:1000)
Orders of the DC K.O. #1 "Lights Out" Polybag Special Edition will count towards the 1:25 DC K.O. #1 incentive variant cover. The Jae Lee variant cover will be revealed at a later date. And if you wanted to catch up on what DC's K.O. will all be about, well, here are a few pointers…
