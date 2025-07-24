Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Justice League, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Superman | Tagged:

SDCC: Superman's Mini Sun Brass Knuckles & Terrific Ten in DC's K.O.

SDCC: Superman's Mini Sun Brass Knuckles & The Terrific Ten in DC Comics' K.O event series launching in October.

Article Summary DC K.O. event launches in October, pitting top DC heroes in a five-level tournament for ultimate power.

Superman arms himself with mini sun brass knuckles as iconic characters clash for the K.O. energy.

Darkseid returns as King Omega, forcing heroes like Wonder Woman, Lobo, and Zatanna to battle each other.

The Terrific Ten, led by Mr. Terrific, get their own side mission in the midst of the DC K.O. chaos.

Scott Snyder and Joshua Williamson were on hand at the DC All-In: What's Next panel at San Diego Comic-Con today, to talk about the upcoming event series DC K.O., designed to line DC superheroes up to fight each other in a tournament of violence.

K.O stands for King Omega, the role that Darkseid has returned to life to take (did you see him in yesterday's Absolute Martian Manhunter?) and is becoming more powerful. To generate the kind of power needed to take him on, the heroes of the DC Universe must fight each other in a five-level tournament, with the winner taking on all the K.O. energy generated. The first named fighters are Captain Atom, Guy Gardner: Green Lantern, Supergirl, Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing, Zatanna, Lobo, Cyborg and Red Hood. Everyone can bring one item into the tournament and Superman brings brass knuckles with mini suns in them. I do hope he goes up against Red Hood with that.

Mark Waid will be writing a new team, The Terrific Ten, led by Mr. Terrific with its very own suicide side-mission during DC K.O… The Mark Waid and Chris Cantwell Flash tie-in story is called Impulse Control, as Bart undergoes his own Flashpoint-sttyle time travel trek to change things. Aquaman will be more powerful than ever and we get a Darkseid like we have never seen before… and we get a Knightfight K.O. mini-series by Joshua Williamson and… Dan Mora again??? With Batman up against Robins from the future who became the next Batman in their own worlds…

DC All In: What's Next

Thursday July 24, 2025 11:30am – 12:30pm Room 6DE

Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, Mark Waid, and other top DC storytellers dive deeper into DC's core and Absolute comic books for 2025 and beyond. Moderated by DC executive editor Chris Conroy and DC group editor Paul Kaminski.

DC K.O. #1 by Scott Snyder and Javi Fernandez

and Justice League: The Omega Act #1 by Joshua Williamson and Yasmine Putri

and Titans #28 by John Layman and Pete Woods

and Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora ,

and , Justice League Unlimited #12, by Mark Waid also by Dan Mora . Seriously.

also by . Seriously. The Flash #26 by Mark Waid (not Si Spurrier) and Christopher Cantwell with art by Vasco Georgiev.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!