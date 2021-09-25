DC Double Preview: Mister Miracle and Wonder Woman Black & Gold

Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #5 and Wonder Woman Black and Gold #4 are in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, and we've got previews of both, together for just one click! How can you pass up a deal like that? First, check out the preview of Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #5, in which the titular Mister Miracle has some car trouble.
MISTER MIRACLE THE SOURCE OF FREEDOM #5 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Brandon Easton (A) Fico Ossio (CA) Yanick Paquette
As N'Vir and the Core seek to conquer New Genesis, Shilo and Oberon cross the galaxy to stop N'Vir's plans. Outnumbered and outgunned, Shilo meets another unexpected ally who can fill in the final pieces of the puzzle of what it means to be Mister Miracle. But a tragic secret from the far future could be an obstacle that not even the New Gods can overcome.
Under normal circumstances, this would have been plenty of value for your click, but here at Bleeding Cool, we bring you double the preview value. That's a half of a click per preview!!! Check out the preview of Wonder Woman Black & Gold #4, in which the titular Wonder Woman deals with the death of her beloved pet hippgriff.
WONDER WOMAN BLACK & GOLD #4 (OF 6)
DC Comics
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Tula Lotay
Writers: Andrew Constant, Paul Azaceta, Sina Grace, Andrew Maclean, And Nnedi Okorafor. Artists: Nicola Scott, Paul Azaceta, Leo Romero, Andrew Maclean, And Jack T. Cole. Mod myths of might and mystery! This month's stories are literally out of this world! You won't want to miss Diana traveling to deep space, going toe-to-toe with a feathered friend from her past, and heading back to the '60s for an unexpected mod-era tale. All this and more in an issue jam-packed with tales trimmed in Wonder Woman's signature gold!
Look for Mister Miracle: The Source of Freedom #5 and Wonder Woman Black and Gold #4 in stores on Wednesday. And if you're feeling generous, click on this article a second time! You might as well pay us what we're worth, you cheapskates!
