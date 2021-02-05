Red Hood Leads New Black And White Future State: Gotham In May

As Bleeding Cool told you last year, in Future State: Dark Detective, Jason Todd, the Red Hood, has betrayed the Batman family and works as a bounty hunter for The Magistrate as part of their "zero tolerance" policy on masked vigilantes.

This morning, Bleeding Cool told you that in the DC Infinite Frontier, Red Hood would take action that would see him become a cold-blooded killer. Might this be intended to lead up to Jason Todd breaking his relationship with the Batfamily and turning against them?

Because now DC Comics has suddenly announced a new Red Hood ongoing series starting in May, Future State: Gotham and set in the world of DC Future State. This, of course, was the original plan for 5G titles, but Red Hood is the only one so far continuing those stories in its own timeline. Are there more to come?

Red Hood: Rendered in stark, black and white tones, Future State: Gotham will evoke the gritty, noir aesthetic that reinforces Gotham City as a living, breathing part of any Bat-family story. "HUNT THE NEXT BATMAN" This six-issue debut story arc is co-written by Joshua Williamson and Dennis Culver, with art by Giannis Milonogiannis. Disaster strikes Gotham City and all evidence points to Tim Fox, The Next Batman! Jason Todd chooses justice over his family and allies when The Magistrate enlists him to bring in the new Batman, dead or alive! Featuring the entire cast from the popular DC Future State Batman titles, Future State Gotham begins the next chapter in this inevitable world of tomorrow and does so with this dynamic, noirish format. The series debuts on Tuesday, May 11 in all comic book stores and participating digital retailers. Issue #1 features a main cover by Yasmine Putri, with a card stock variant cover by James Stokoe, available in comic book stores and participating digital retailers. Each 32-page issue sells for $3.99, with the card stock variant available for $4.99.

Maybe Black Hood may make a better name than Red Hood, considering?