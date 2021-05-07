DC Pride #1: Massive Preview of DC's Pride Month Comic

DC Pride #1's creators came together to feature LGBTQIA+ characters from all corners of DC's ever-expanding Universe, from Aqualad to Batwoman to Catman to Dreamer to Extraño and beyond! Check out all the incredible content that DC Pride #1 has to offer, and scroll down for previews of each story, the debut of Batman #109's Pride variant cover, a first look into Crush & Lobo #1, and more!

"Love Life" by Andrew Wheeler, Luciano Vecchio, Rain Beredo and Becca Carey (Jackson Hyde and JLQ):

DC Pride #1 will also include full-page profiles of DCTV's LGBTQIA+ characters paired with Q&A's from the actors who play them. Javicia Leslie (Batwoman aka Ryan Wilder), Matt Ryan (John Constantine), Nicole Maines (Dreamer aka Nia Nal), Matt Bomer (Negative Man aka Larry Trainor), and Nafessa Williams (Thunder aka Anissa Pierce) all reflect on the characters they portray and talk about the impact their roles have made on themselves personally, and on fans who might have never seen LGBTQIA+ characters in live-action superhero roles before.

Through the month of June, nine Pride themed variant covers will feature artwork by Kris Anka, Jen Bartel, Stephen Byrne, Paulina Ganucheau, Travis G. Moore, David Talaski, Kevin Wada and Yoshi Yoshitani. Unrevealed until now is the DC Pride variant cover for Batman #109 by Jen Bartel, featuring Batwoman, Ghost-Maker, Renee Montoya aka The Question, Harper Row aka Bluebird, and the World's Greatest Detective himself, Batman!



Batman #108 Pride variant cover by Jen Bartel

Crush & Lobo, a new eight-issue miniseries written by Mariko Tamaki with art by Amancay Nahuelpan publishing on June 1, spinning out of the pages of Teen Titans Academy, will debut with a cover by Kris Anka, a Pride variant cover by Yoshi Yoshitani, a 1:25 ratio variant by Christian Ward, plus an exclusive Dan Hipp team variant for participating retailers. In this new eight-issue miniseries publishing between June 2021 and January 2022, Crush, daughter of the Czarnian bounty hunter Lobo, is in full-on self-destruct mode! Click through to see more from this new series, including unrevealed covers by Khary Randolph, Sweeney Boo, and more!!

Featured on DC Pride #1 and on Crush & Lobo #1, and on all DC's Pride variant covers publishing through the month of June, will be a DC logo featuring the "Progress" pride flag designed by Daniel Quasar. All are welcome in the DC Multiverse and are represented in the kaleidoscope of colors DC will proudly display! Stay tuned for more Pride announcements from DC between now and June!

#DCPride