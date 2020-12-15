DC Publish Crime Syndicate Comic In March 2021

DC Comics is to publish a Crime Syndicate 6-issue mini-series by former Marvel and IDW editor Andy Schmidt and Kieran McKeown, artist on Halo and Aliens, spinning out of Death Metal. Classically they are the Justice League of Earth-3, a world where good and bad are reversed. But now? Who knows?

Spinning out of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the DC Multiverse is reborn, and with it a new Earth-3! What if the Justice League decided to rule the world instead of protect it? A paranoid titan (Ultraman), a narcissist (Super Woman), a nihilist (Owlman), a broken moral compass (Power Ring/Emerald Knight), a sociopath (Johnny Quick) and a sadist (Atomica). Does the world stand a chance?

Spoiler alert: No. No, it does not. Writer Andy Schmidt and artist Kieran McKeown will launch DC's new Crime Syndicate mini-series on March 2 to tell the origin of the evil Justice League from Earth-3!

Spinning out of the pages of Dark Nights: Death Metal, the DC Multiverse is reborn, and with it a new Earth-3! Witness the true origins of the malevolent makers of mayhem known as the Crime Syndicate as a common foe unites them! But how long can alliances last between villains like these?

"Kieran and I were given a once a lifetime opportunity to build a world from the ground up," said writer Andy Schmidt. "We're establishing the Crime Syndicate's origin story for the first time—how and why they came together. And we're not taking it lightly. You'll find that you've entered a fully realized world—this is the story of the Crime Syndicate, but it's also the story of Earth-3 and it moves fast and pulls no punches."

Also in this debut issue, witness the origin of Ultraman in our special backup story drawn by super-star artist Bryan Hitch!