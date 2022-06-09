DC To Publish Official DCEU Prequel Comics To Black Adam Movie

DC Comics has confirmed to comic book retailers that the upcoming Black Adam – The Justice Society Files series of one-shots are set in the DC Extended Universe of shared movie continuity. and will introduce the backstory of various characters at they appear in the upcoming movie starring Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam. Addressing comic store owners, DC Comics states that the first issue spotlighting Hawkman is to be regarded as "the first installment of the official comic book prequel to the blockbuster film" and that "Black Adam – The Justice Society Files focuses on a different member of the team, starting with Hawkman! The main story, by Cavan Scott and Scot Eaton, tells a solo Hawkman story, and the back-up by Bryan Q. Miller and Marco Santucci focuses on Black Adam's early days on Kahndaq!" It will also introduce the DCEU version of classic DC Comic character, The Gentlemen Ghost, while the second issue will spotlight Cyclone.

DC Comics is also making the comic book fully returnable, in the hopes that naturally conservative retailers will up their orders to meet expected increased demand as a result of the movie – without risking anything if it flops. Black Adam will be released on the 22nd of October in the US and the UK.

BLACK ADAM – THE JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES: HAWKMAN #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT and BRYAN Q. MILLER

Art by SCOT EATON, MARCO SANTUCCI, and NORM RAPMUND

Cover by KAARE ANDREWS

Photo variant cover

$5.99 US | 48 pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 7/5/22 Long ago, Hawkman was the leader of the Justice Society, but what is he now? Still a hero or another relic in a museum? Everything changes when he finds himself haunted by not only the past, but also the vengeful spirit of a wayward thief. Will this Gentleman Ghost be the death of Hawkman or will he deliver a warning from beyond the grave? The road to Black Adam begins here. Also in this issue: As a pivotal moment in the life of Teth-Adam and his son Hurut begins to unfold in ancient Kahndaq, modern-day Kahndaq meets a new hero—antiquities professor by day, "cultural recovery specialist" by night, Adrianna Tomaz. And unfortunately for Adrianna, she's about to "liberate" a sacred totem from the wrong interested party—Intergang!

BLACK ADAM JUSTICE SOCIETY FILES CYCLONE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A KAARE ANDREWS

(W) Cavan Scott, Bryan Q. Miller (A) Maria Laura Sanapo, Marco Santucci (CA) Kaare Andrews

When she was young, Maxine Hunkel dreamed of flying with the Justice Society. Now she finally has the powers and the opportunity…but will she say yes? Guest starring Hawkman on the road to Black Adam! Plus, continuing the Teth-Adam backup story: trouble hits home for Adrianna Tomaz as Intergang mercenaries invade the hallowed halls of her university, on the hunt for the sacred totem she liberated—but what strange metal is the idol made from, and why does Intergang need it so badly?

Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 8/2/2022