DC's K.O. At NYCC: The Kids Of K.O. & What Happened When Batman Died?

The Kids Are All Fight is a DC's K.O. one-shot for January by Jeremy Adams and Travis Mercer about the superhero kids finding something to do while their parents are away fighting the good (or bad) fight. And announced at New York Comic Con in the DC panels…

As for DC's K.O. and the list of superheroes and villains being pitched against each other in the Who Will Win tournament. The fights will be down to winning two out of three competitions, and when a character dies, they can respawn as any version of themselves from continuity. Which is how Captain Atom comes back as Monarch, how the Robins are different Batmen in the spinoff Knightfight, and how Red Hood is back looking like Robin, when fighting The Joker, their rematch happens in the warehouse in which The Joker attacked Jason Todd, leading to his death. Josh Williamson admitted that his editors said that this comic book was getting a bit too violent.

As for Batman's death in DC's K.O. #1, it was down to Omega Heart that is running the tournament sensing that Batman was cheating… and allowed the Joker to kill him. So that Batman does not always win. And sending Batman to the statue graveyard alongside Blue Beetle, Captain Marvel and Ambush Bug… but not for long, There are other plans foir him, fighting against Batman versions of his four main Robins.

Dan Mora has been designing the look of Dick Grayson, Jason Todd, Tim Drake and Damian Wayne as, if and when they step up and become the next Batman in their own dimensions. And then have to fight Bruce Wayne Batman from the DC Universe as part of a sidequest mission to the main DC's K.O. series in which Bruce Wayne got dusted by Thanos. Okay, at least that's how it looked…

So no, Batman won't be part of the DC's K.O. 32 player tournament, as The Joker has stepped into his place instead…

DC K.O. KNIGHTFIGHT #1 (OF 4)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

SUPERSTARS JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND DAN MORA TEST BATMAN LIKE NEVER BEFORE! Experience Batman's epic journey during the explosive DC K.O. event! The Dark Knight is forced to take a different path in the tournament for the Heart of Apokolips–one that has turned Gotham into a deadly arena where Batman must battle against the Batmen of the future! Who are these Batmen? Stay tuned to find out! Get ready for the greatest fight of Batman's life in this over-the-top crossover miniseries! $3.99 11/5/2025

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Dan Mora

BATMAN VS. BATMAN FOR THE SOUL OF GOTHAM CITY! The stage is set, and Bruce Wayne's battle through a gauntlet of future Batmen is on! Each former Robin has shaped Gotham City into their own vision of justice, and if Bruce can make his way past Dick Grayson, he'll face the darkest one yet. Will he survive the most violent aspects of his own legacy? Or will Batman's greatest failure destroy him and the city he's sworn to protect? It's a literal battle for the cowl–and for the fate of the DC Universe–as the all-star creative team of Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora turns up the heat! $3.99 12/3/2025

