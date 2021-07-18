Deadbeat Wally West Finally Gets a Job in Flash #772 [Preview]

Wally West has just gotten back from a massive time-traveling adventure, but now that he's back with his family in Central City, he's got a problem: he needs to get a god damn job! At least, that's what Linda tells him in this preview of Flash #772. But what is Wally cut out to do? For that, we'll need to wait for the full issue, but you can enjoy a preview below.

Leaving past mistakes behind and racing into the future, Wally West returns as Central City's Scarlet Speedster! Now reunited with his wife, Linda, and their two children, the former Kid Flash begins a new chapter in his life. But Wally quickly remembers that saving lives and fighting super-villains may make him a hero, but they don't pay the bills. Luckily, an old friend may have just the right job for this blue-collar champion.

