Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #4 Preview: Spidey Goes to the Birds

In this issue, Spidey is going to the birds to save the day, but what's that coming out of his web-shooters?

Now, while we still have the chance, let's check out the preview and see what's in store!

Deadly Neighborhood Spider-Man #4

by B. EARL & Taboo & Juan Ferreyra, cover by Rahzzah

SAY IT AIN'T SO, SPIDEY! Spending some time in L.A., Spider-Man has discovered a mysterious and powerful relic that has awakened something that threatens to consume him! With his subconscious at a crossroads, will Spidey have what it takes to resist or will he be lost to a waking nightmare forever?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.17"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Jan 18, 2023 | 32 Pages | 75960620397000411

| Rated T

$3.99

Variants:

