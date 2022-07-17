Deadpool: Bad Blood #3 Preview: Deadpool vs. Thumper… Again

Deadpool gets revenge on Thumper in this preview of Deadpool: Bad Blood #3. So sad. It used to be mad love. Check out the preview below.

Deadpool: Bad Blood #3

by Rob Liefeld & Chris Sims & Chad Bowers, cover by Rob Liefeld

ISSUE #3 – Thumper was supposed to be Canada's answer to the Winter Soldier, a programmable killing machine who can assassinate any target! There's only one problem: On each mission, he goes rogue and hunts down Deadpool instead! That's bad news for Canada – and even worse news for Wade Wilson, who's no fan of the near-fatal beatings that Thumper administers every chance he gets! Now, with old pal Garrison Kane by his side, Deadpool faces the ultimate rematch against Thumper – but can he survive long enough to learn the truth about his single-minded nemesis?

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 120 per carton

On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620387100311

| Parental Advisory

$3.99

Variants:

