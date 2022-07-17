Deadpool: Bad Blood #3 Preview: Deadpool vs. Thumper… Again

Posted on
by
|
Comments

Deadpool gets revenge on Thumper in this preview of Deadpool: Bad Blood #3. So sad. It used to be mad love. Check out the preview below.

Deadpool: Bad Blood #3
by Rob Liefeld & Chris Sims & Chad Bowers, cover by Rob Liefeld
ISSUE #3 – Thumper was supposed to be Canada's answer to the Winter Soldier, a programmable killing machine who can assassinate any target! There's only one problem: On each mission, he goes rogue and hunts down Deadpool instead! That's bad news for Canada – and even worse news for Wade Wilson, who's no fan of the near-fatal beatings that Thumper administers every chance he gets! Now, with old pal Garrison Kane by his side, Deadpool faces the ultimate rematch against Thumper – but can he survive long enough to learn the truth about his single-minded nemesis?
Marvel | Marvel Universe
6.63"W x 10.19"H x 0.05"D   | 2 oz | 120 per carton
On sale Jul 20, 2022 | 40 Pages | 75960620387100311
| Parental Advisory
$3.99
Variants:

Click here to read more previews of upcoming comics. Solicit information and cover images are automatically assembled by the LOLtron Preview Bot using data from PreviewsWorld or PRH for Marvel Comics, from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics, and from PreviewsWorld for others. So don't complain to us if it's wrong. New Marvel Comics and most others are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays because nothing in life can just be simple. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator. No unpaid interns were harmed in the making of this preview. Probably. To be honest, the bot has been acting a little suspicious lately. It's probably nothing to worry about though.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Jude Terror

A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.