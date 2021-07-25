Debating Han Solo's Plot Armor in Star Wars #15 [Preview]

War of the Bounty Hunters, Marvel's first true Star Wars super-mega-crossover event, continues in Star Wars #15. In this preview of the issue, we see Luke Skywalker trying to divert Rebel forces to rescuing Han Solo at the expense of rescuing an entire fleet division. Will Starlight Squadron go along with it? Check out the preview below.
"FRIENDS AND ENEMIES"
• LUKE SKYWALKER embarks upon an epic mission with WEDGE ANTILLES and the brave pilots of STARLIGHT SQUADRON to rescue a lost division of the REBEL FLEET.
• LEIA ORGANA, CHEWBACCA and LANDO CALRISSIAN attempt to save HAN SOLO from the evil clutches of BOBA FETT.
• But what hidden vision will the Force send to Luke about the troubles to come?
