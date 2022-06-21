Delver Season 2 Launches on Amazon Next Week, Dark Horse Next Year

Delver Book 2, the follow-up to Delver, created by C. Spike Trotman and MK Reed, is coming to Amazon's ComiXology Unlimited next week on June 28th. But since Amazon's stupid Kindle app is terrible for reading comics, you'll probably have to wait until next February to read it. That's when Dark Horse Comics will publish the print version, though it's technically possible that Amazon could fix the app by then. Possible, but unlikely, since they don't seem to care all that much about it.

But that's neither here nor there. The point is that Delver Book 2 is out next week. From the press release:

Delver Season 2, the sequel to the fantasy adventure series that examines modern social issues through the eyes and actions of a young and tenacious teen from a small village who must navigate the uncertain world around her arrives digitally June 28, 2022 from Amazon's Comixology Originals exclusive digital content line. In the follow up to Delver, the comic book series created by Iron Circus Comics founder C. Spike Trotman and YA author MK Reed, Trotman picks up with Temerity's next big choice: to accept change or fight against what destroyed her home. Delver Season 2 features art by Clive Hawken, colors by Maarta Laiho, letters by Ed Dukeshire and edits by Kel McDonald. The paperback edition will arrive from Dark Horse Books on February 7, 2023, marking the first time that the book will be available in print for customers in comic shops, bookstores, and libraries.

Here's the synopsis for the print version of Delver Book 2:

Temerity has returned home from Dungeon. But Oddgoat has grown to Newdoorbie. But the name isn't the only thing that's changed. She once had to decide between the familiar or the exciting but dangerous. Now the familiar is gone. Her new choice is to accept change or fight against what destroyed her home. Available digitally June 28, 2022 from Comixology Originals · [Delver Book 2 / 128 pages / color / MSRP $19.99/$25.99 pbk / ISBN: 978-1-50673088-2/ on sale February 7, 2023 / Dark Horse Books]

And for the first Delver collection, available now:

Delver, collects issues 1-5 of the digital Comixology Originals series When the door to a dungeon surfaces in the tiny village of Oddgoat and droves of newcomers arrive, the influx threatens the livelihoods of longtime residents – including teen Temerity Aster and her family. As wild magic and gentrification increase, Temerity is forced to make a choice: abandon the only home she's ever known to carpet baggers and sellswords, or delve into the new and dangerous dungeon below in the hopes of finding unclaimed gold and treasure to support her family. ·[Delver / 144 pages / color / MSRP $19.99/$25.99 pbk / ISBN: 978-1-50672452-2/ Dark Horse Books]

