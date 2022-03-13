Detective Comics #1057 Preview: Finally Batman Stars in Another Comic

Batman heard there were mental patients that needed a beating, so he's back as the star of Detective Comics #1057, in stores on Tuesday. Thank goodness! We were starting to worry there might only be six or seven Batman comics on the stands each week. Crisis averted! Check out the preview below.

DETECTIVE COMICS #1057

DC Comics

0122DC029

0122DC030 – Detective Comics #1057 Lee Bermejo Cover – $5.99

(W) Mariko Tamaki, Matthew Rosenberg (A) Amancay Nahuelpan, Fernando Blanco (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

Batman is back! And just in time to save the life of Nightwing, who was given a fear toxin super-dose and tossed out of a skyscraper—another tragedy surrounding Arkham Tower's hostile takeover. As Scarecrow readies his forces for the big bat, war erupts on every floor of the building between the Penguin's thugs, the Party Crashers, the murderous Arkham inmates, and an overwhelmed Bat-Family who's struggling to get everyone out alive! Will the return of the bat be enough to turn the tide to victory…or does another X factor lurk in the battle that could save the day? The penultimate chapter of "House of Gotham" arrives as a battle erupts between Batman, The Joker, and the Boy in horrifying fashion! Bruce Wayne has felt responsibility for this situation for years now…but does he have what it takes to save the life of his sworn enemy?

In Shops: 3/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

