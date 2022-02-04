Devil's Reign #4 Preview: Reed Richards' Loophole

Sure, Reed Richard developed tech for the bad guys in the original Civil War, but as we see in this preview of Devil's Reign #4, he left a backdoor for himself. Why are you such a dick, Reed Richards? "Oh, I made this evil clone of Thor that will murder other heroes, but I put in a failsafe so he won't kill *me*." Typical Richards. Check out the preview below.

Devil's Reign #4

by Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto, cover by Marco Checchetto

NEW YORK UNDER SEIGE! Wilson Fisk, duly elected Mayor of New York, has broken. Whatever shred of decency that may have been left of him is gone entirely and now, with an army of super villains at his command, THE KINGPIN has set his gaze upon everyone the heroes of the Marvel Universe hold dear – but even the Kingpin is unaware of the magnitude of danger he has put the city, its citizens and even himself with his war against the city's super heroes!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 180 per carton

On sale Feb 09, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620208900411

| Rated T+

$4.99

Varants:

75960620208900421 – DEVIL'S REIGN 4 COLA X-GWEN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620208900431 – DEVIL'S REIGN 4 BAGLEY CONNECTING VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620208900441 – DEVIL'S REIGN 4 YU VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620208900451 – DEVIL'S REIGN 4 SWAY BLACK HISTORY MONTH VARIANT – $4.99 US

