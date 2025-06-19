Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, AfterShock, Ahoy, Antarctic Press, Archie, AWA, Bad Idea, Black Mask Studios, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Lev Gleason, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Opus Comics, Quirk, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan, Tokyopop, Top Cow, Valiant, Vault, Viz Media, Yen Press | Tagged: diamond, diamond previews

Diamond Previews Catalog Goes Digital Only – It's The End Of An Era

Diamond Previews Catalog Goes Digital Only - it's the end of an era... or should that be an error?

Article Summary Diamond Previews catalog ends its print run after 30+ years, moving to a free digital-only edition via Joomag.

Retailers and customers will access the full Previews experience and ordering tools online at PREVIEWSworld.com.

Major publishers like Marvel, DC, and Image have already left, raising questions about Diamond Previews' future.

Rising costs, bankruptcy, and publisher departures have made the print Previews catalog unsustainable for Diamond.

In a letter to retailers and publishers, Diamond Comic Distributors has announced the cancellation of the print catalogue, which has been a mainstay of the direct market for over thirty years. But it will still be available as a now-free digital version through the PDF publisher Joomag which already hoists the Marvel Digital Previews every month.

Dear Diamond Customer: As part of ongoing operational transitions, the July 2025 edition of Diamond Comic Distributors' PREVIEWS catalog will be digital-only and free via Joomag, with no printed catalog produced this month. Links to the catalog will be provided in Diamond Daily and on PREVIEWSworld.com when the July 2025 data files go live on Friday, June 20. While the format may look different, the core experience remains the same. You and your customers will still find full product listings, publisher features, and preorder tools — all accessible online at PREVIEWSworld.com via Joomag free of charge. Additionally,titles solicited in the online catalog will carry live links that enable your customers to obtain ordering information via PREVIEWSworld.com before submitting their PREVIEWS Customer Order Forms your store. PREVIEWS Customer Order Forms will also be digital-only and will continue to be available to your customers on PREVIEWSworld.com for download as both a PDF and a text file. Please Note: Your July complement of PDFs, text files and other retailing tools will be available from the Retailer Services Website on June 20. Please place your July initial order via the Retailer Services Website by 4:59 AM on Friday, July 25. We know PREVIEWS is a vital part of your sales and planning process, and we're committed to promoting the digital edition to ensure it drives engagement and orders. Here's how we're supporting it: Promoting the digital catalog across PREVIEWSworld.com, email, and social media.

Highlighting featured titles and PREVIEWS Exclusives throughout the month.

Providing retailers with downloadable signage and assets they can print and display in-store — including a QR code to help customers access the catalog easily. (Links to these tools will be provided on June 20.)

Inviting vendor partners to promote the catalog and their products through their channels — and to ask their creators to do the same. The more promotional muscle we can all put behind this digital version, the better it will perform for everyone. Again, the catalog will go live via Joomag Friday, June 20. We'll keep you informed as we evaluate future catalog formats. In the meantime, we're focused on doing everything we can — and we know this works best when we're working together to maintain momentum, visibility, and orders. Thank you for your continued support!

But with so many of the big publishers pulling out entirely, it might be interesting to see just who left at this point.

Diamond Previews is, depending on who you talk to, an unwieldy, impenetrable catalogue of comic books and comic-related ephemera that takes up way too much space, and in a digital age, a fossil of the direct comic book industry. Or a vital beating heart of modern comics, exciting, involving, inviting, and sometimes better than the comic books it features, reflecting the mores of modern society every month, allowing you to see trends or hits emerge, as and when they happen. I tend towards the latter. Diamond Previews provides a wealth of historical and cultural context for the comic book industry over its thirty-plus years of publication. Copies even become collectable when someone decides that this counts as the first appearance of a character.

But there has also been a wide expectation that the Diamond Previews could not survive the current Diamond Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, especially given the money owed to TransContinental Printing, the large cost of shipping the book nationally and internationally every month, and losing Marvel, DC, Dark Horse, Boom, IDW, Image, and many morel, with Zenescope pulling out without even another distributor to go to, it was only a matter of time.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!