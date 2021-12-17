Did Your Copy Of The Immortal Hulk Vol 10 Have A Major Misprint?

It appears that in many copies of The Immortal Hulk Vol 10, the final book in the series by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett, there has been a major error. The eight-page gatefild spread has been bound in between pages 176-177 instead of the intended pages 160-161, making the story read out of order.

Marvel Comics is telling retailers that a corrected printing has now been put together, and that any retailer through Penguin Random House who wants to get a replacement should place new orders for 9781302925987 IMMORTAL HULK VOL. 10 through the general cart on the PRH retailer .Biz website. To then claim for the added cost and error, you have to e-mail the customer service team at the usual address with the subject line "Immortal Hulk Claim."

Readers with the error should talk to their store. Good luck with Amazon Customer Service… feel free to use this article as a reference as to why you should get a replacement.

Immortal Hulk Vol. 10: Of Hell and Death (The Incredible Hulk) Paperback – December 7, 2021

by Al Ewing, Joe Bennett

We thought they were dead. We thought they'd been banished, controlled, made harmless. We were wrong. The gamma monsters are coming back — converging, one by one, on New York City. And who can stop them now? Who can save us…from the Immortal Hulk? The Avengers are ready to give it their best shot — but last time around, their battle against the Hulk was just business, and they destroyed an entire town. Now they're in the middle of New York City, about to take on a very different kind of Hulk…and it's become personal. Run for your lives! COLLECTING: Immortal Hulk (2018) 46-50

In other misprint news, the Deadpool Epic Collection: The Circle Chase was printed without a logo on the cover. There will be no reprint or updated printing and retailers are told they should just sell it to their customers as it is. Here is what it should have looked like.

And here is what it does…

Deadpool Epic Collection: The Circle Chase Paperback – December 14, 2021

by Rob Liefeld, Fabian Nicieza, Tom Brevoort, Mike Kanterovich, Mark Pacella, Greg Capullo, Pat Olliffe, Joe Madureira

Heeeeere's Deadpool! He's the Merc with a Mouth, the Regeneratin' Degenerate, the Sassin' Assassin, now in his own Epic Collection! Debuting as a fast-talking thorn in Cable and X-Force's sides, Deadpool quickly stole the spotlight. Now, with sidekick Weasel in tow, he sets out on a quest for romance, money and mayhem — not necessarily in that order! Wade Wilson must unravel the mystery of Tolliver's Will, but when the Juggernaut crashes Deadpool's party, it's the unstoppable vs. the un-shut-up-able! Can the beguiling Siryn inject a little sanity into the proceedings? And what tragic secrets of Wade's past will be revealed? COLLECTING: New Mutants (1983) 98; X-Force (1991) 2, 11, 15; Nomad (1992) 4; Deadpool: The Circle Chase (1993) 1-4; Secret Defenders (1993) 15-17; Deadpool (1994) 1-4; material from Avengers (1963) 366; Silver Sable & the Wild Pack (1992) 23