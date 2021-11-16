Do Batman #117 & Nightwing #86 Reveal Who Anti-Oracle Is? (Spoilers)

Batman #117 solicitation promised "Seer, the "Anti-Oracle," is revealed here! And who they are will make you question everything you see moving forward in Gotham…" while Nightwing #86 solicitation stated "Now aboard the Magistrate's Skybase-01, they have made it their mission to bring the airborne leviathan down, prevent Seer's disinformation from being broadcast, and save the innocents aboard. But in this paranoia-stricken city, not everyone is who they seem…" But it seems plans to reveaL Seer's identity have been put on hold with the final Fear State issues, for something further down the line. On August the 28th, Bleeding Cool ran some Gotham Gossip in which named the Anti-Oracle as The Seer, saying "Batman is dead. The Scarecrow has poisoned your water. The Magistrate is coming to steal your children. He isn't, he hasn't and no, that's Batman's job. But it's a good line to increase fear and it's spread by the Seer. The Seer is the Anti-Oracle. The Anti-Oracle is The Seer."

A character who seemed to be both against the Batfolk, hacking the Oracle network, spreading news that Batman was dead, the water supplies were poisoned, and doomsday was upon us. But also spreading information against the Magistrate despite seemingly coming from onboard The Magistrate's skybound headquarters. And in today's Batman #117 and Nightwing #86, the Batfolk get on board.

But as for the Seer? She had other plans – and it seems that even this was part of hers.

So what of The Seer now? And who was she? Nightwing #86 gives us this glimpse…

While Batman #117 had this one. Someone had time to dye their hair at least.

So, looks like Batgirls #1 will reveal all? Or at least begin the reveal? Because, no, who Seer is, did not make us question everything we see moving forward in Gotham.

BATMAN #117 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (FEAR STATE)

(W) James Tynion IV, Becky Cloonan, Michael W. Conrad (A) Jorge Jimenez, Jorge Corona (CA) Jorge Jimenez

As the full scope of the Scarecrow's plans is revealed, a bloodied Dark Knight fights for his life, and all the lives in Gotham City, against an unrelenting, unstoppable opponent. The shocking conclusion to "Fear State" is here…Will Batman ever be the same? Backup: After what happened in the Magistrate's Skybase-01, nowhere is safe, and the Batgirls hide out in a hotel room until Babs arrives offering a plan for their future. Seer, the "Anti-Oracle," is revealed here! And who they are will make you question everything you see moving forward in Gotham…

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021 NIGHTWING #86 CVR A BRUNO REDONDO (FEAR STATE)

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Robbi Rodriguez (CA) Bruno Redondo

Nightwing and Babs have fought through the fear-stricken Gotham streets, but now their fight takes them to the skies above Gotham, with the Batgirls and Tim Drake (Robin) in tow! Now aboard the Magistrate's Skybase-01, they have made it their mission to bring the airborne leviathan down, prevent Seer's disinformation from being broadcast, and save the innocents aboard. But in this paranoia-stricken city, not everyone is who they seem…

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 11/16/2021