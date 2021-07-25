Doctor Doom Won't Admit He's a Cuck in Fantastic Four #34 [Preview]

Fantastic Four #34 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, bringing the Bride of Doom storyline to its conclusion. And in this preview, we find Doctor Doom totally flipping out after learning he's been cucked by The Human Torch, who slept with his bride before the wedding (classic Human Torch). Doom isn't pleased, not so much because his heart his broken, but more because he doesn't want the world to know he's a cuck. That's why he cut the time-delayed broadcast feed of the wedding and plans to kill everyone there so they can never speak of it again. Yes, Doom will go to any lengths to avoid revealing he's a cuck… but it's too late, Doom. We've all read the comic. Check out the preview below.

FANTASTIC FOUR #34

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210631

MAY210632 – FANTASTIC FOUR #34 BRADSHAW CAPTAIN AMERICA 80TH VAR – $3.99

(W) Dan Slott (A) R. B. Silva (CA) Mark Brooks

THE BRIDE OF DOOM Conclusion: "The Sacred Vow of Victor Von Doom!"

This issue, DOCTOR DOOM's actions will change the life of one of the members of Marvel's First Family in a profound way. Do not miss this final, fateful chapter! Guest-starring: Namor and the Black Panther!

Rated T

In Shops: 7/28/2021

SRP: $3.99