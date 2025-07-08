Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Dan Watters, Sami Kivelä

Doctor Who Introduces H-8 And Annie The Adipose For October 2025

Doctor Who introduces H-8 and Annie The Adipose for October 2025 in a new series by Dan Watters and Sami Kivelä

Article Summary Doctor Who launches The Prison Paradox comic with new characters H-8 and Annie The Adipose in October 2025.

Annie The Adipose, from Adipose 3, joins as an imprisoned parasitic lifeform and unexpected ally.

Cyborg H-8 features Dalek parts, a mysterious past, and surprising charm amid dangerous weaponry.

The Doctor and Belinda Chandra are trapped in Panoptopolis prison among new allies and enemies.

Titan Comics is running a fun teaser campaign with the BBC Doctor Who official social media, revealing the characters of the upcoming Doctor Who comic book series written by Dan Watters, drawn by Sami Kivelä and covered by artist Nipuni, launching in October 2025. They have revealed two out of four new characters so far, including the cyborg H8 with Dalek parts as part of him, and Annie the Adipose from the alien race formed from the body fat of others… don't body shame her… with more of the silhouette to be revealed later. They are all from the Prison Paradox, where the Doctor and Belinda Chandra have also been jailed.

A new comic adventure awaits the Doctor and Belinda this year… but WHO is joining them? 👀🗞️ Follow https://t.co/fcTobC2zxG every day next week to find out who is joining the TARDIS team for @ComicsTitan's new series of #DoctorWho comics! ➡️ https://t.co/OCMqPnCpAh pic.twitter.com/ftTOAHHeFc — Doctor Who (@bbcdoctorwho) July 4, 2025 Show Full Tweet

"Prisoner Name: Annie

Planet of Origin: Adipose 3

Conviction: Existence as a parasitic lifeform." Revealing the second character from "The Prison Paradox" – the next Doctor Who comic book adventure starring The Doctor! More info via @bbcdoctorwho: https://t.co/Bzp2F5b87l pic.twitter.com/PGVPqzdTEW — Titan Comics (@ComicsTitan) July 8, 2025 Show Full Tweet

We are to look for "new enemies and new allies aboard an inescapable prison facility in a forgotten part of the universe, in the brand-new adventure from Titan Comics, The Prison Paradox. Written by sci-fi and fantasy master, Dan Watters (Doctor Who, Nightwing, Loki, Home Sick Pilots), with art by Sami Kivelä (Undone by Blood, Abbott, Machine Gun Wizards), this spectacular new comic series sees a Doctor Who adventure like no other as the Doctor, Belinda, and an unlikely team of allies infiltrate a prison holding monsters and villains from across the cosmos. Below is a preview of the cover of The Prison Paradox, plus reports from the prison warden on the Doctor, Belinda, and…? Check back in over this week to see more characters revealed!"

The Warden's Report

Panoptopolis prison

Intake 22/88

Prisoner Name: Unknown. Known as The Doctor.

Planet of Origin: Gallifrey, Constellation of Kasterborus (planet destroyed)

Species: Time Lord

Data: Gallifreyan male. The last of his kind, prisoner has a binary vascular system. High intelligence, persuasive with a quick wit.

Conviction: Redacted

Planet of Origin: Gallifrey, Constellation of Kasterborus (planet destroyed) Species: Time Lord Data: Gallifreyan male. The last of his kind, prisoner has a binary vascular system. High intelligence, persuasive with a quick wit. Conviction: Redacted Prisoner Name: Miss Belinda Chandra

Planet of Origin: Unknown

Species: Unknown

Data: Humanoid female. Speaks of planet known as "Earth."

Conviction: Redacted

Planet of Origin: Unknown Species: Unknown Data: Humanoid female. Speaks of planet known as "Earth." Conviction: Redacted Prisoner Name: H-8

Planet of Origin: Unknown

Species: Unknown

Data: Prisoner doesn't remember what part of him is biological anymore, or what species he started out as. Armed and dangerous with weapons- including a Dalek gun (deactivated?) attached to his arm. Surprisingly affable.

Conviction: Weapons theft.

Planet of Origin: Unknown Species: Unknown Data: Prisoner doesn't remember what part of him is biological anymore, or what species he started out as. Armed and dangerous with weapons- including a Dalek gun (deactivated?) attached to his arm. Surprisingly affable. Conviction: Weapons theft. Prisoner Name: Annie

Planet of Origin: Adipose 3

Species: Adipose

Data: The Adipose are a parasite race, only able to reproduce through the death of others. When discovered they are euthanized or imprisoned to prevent interplanetary epidemics.

Conviction: Existence as a parasitic lifeform.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!