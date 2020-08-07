Time Lord Victorious Begins – Thank FOC It's Friday 7th August 2020

Welcome to Time Lord Victorious: Thank FOC It's Friday. Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now UCS and Lunar as well. Of course, in these times, so much of this is up in the air. There's a lot of product coming through that needs adjusting. Because this represents the comic book industry returning to comic book stores en masse…

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final chance for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

Time Lord Victorious and more FOC'ing today

Doctor Who: Time Lord Victorious #1 is up from Titan – part of a multi-Doctor multi-media crossover involving the novels, toys and radio dramas. Most comic book stores won't realise how much of a difference this will make. Will yours? It is also fully returnable so there should be no excuse.

How did the Alien Original Screenplay first issue do? #2 is up…

Dark Horse has rescheduled the launch of the new Orville: Launch Day #1

The same with Spy Island #1 – as well as its own second printing. Weird…

IDW has the Be Gay Do Comics OGN from over 30 cartoonists.

While Free ComicBook Day comics include Usagi Yojimbo, Owly, Naruto/Samurai 8, Jack Kirby: King Of Comics, Lady Mechanika, Mean Girls Senior Year.

GI Joe: A Real American Hero #274 is to feature every single member of GI Joe, with 1:10 incentive covers.

How did My Little Pony/Transformers #1 do? #2 and #1 second printing is up.

Image Comics is launching Inkblot #1 by Emma Kubert and Rusty Gladd , a new fantasy epic from comic book industry royalty begins here…

and , a new fantasy epic from comic book industry royalty begins here… The series may have concluded but the Sex Criminals Gary Special is being resolicited and is up for a FOC this weekend.

Marvel Comics has rescheduled and resolicited a new Black Widow series by Kelly Thompson and Elena Casagrande . #1 is up…

and . #1 is up… Empyre #6 concludes this event, but the story won't end here, there's also Fantastic Four #23.

Immortal Hulk #0 reprints classic stories that the Al Ewing/Joe Bennett storyline relied upon.

storyline relied upon. The Infinity Crusade Omnibus is up.

What will the Marvel Tales: Captain Britain reprint signify?

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection returns to schedules, as does Hawkeye Freefall #6, Ravencroft #4, Sword Master #10 .

AWA is launching Grendel Kentucky from Tommy Lee Edwards.

Boom is launching the delayed-but-well-promoted Bear OGN.

Boom also has a massive launch for We Only Find Them When They're Dead which, personally, I will be all over…

How did Vampyre: The Masquerade #1 do? #2 is up…

How did Green Hornet #1 do? #2 is up…

AfterShock Comics launches Lonely Receiver #1 by Zac Thompson and Jen Hickman.

and How did Horizon Zero Dawn #1 do? Second print of #1 with an Artgerm cover and #2, with a Peach Momoko FOC variant cover are up.

While DC Comics through UCS, Lunar and Diamond UK has Batman #98, DCeased: Dead Planet #3, Joker/Harley: Criminal Sanity #5, and Dreaming Waking Hours #2… how did #1 do?

