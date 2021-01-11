Donald Trump and Lucifer – The Daily LITG 11th January 2021

And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.

Happening today.

Lots of things are locked down. But some things are still happening on or off-line.

Comic Book Diary Tutorial, Event by Kenai Community Library, Alaska, 1-5pm AST. Pick up a special DIY comic diary pack at the library and watch the tutorial on the Kenai Community Library Facebook page or YouTube Channel, and get drawing.

Comic Book Adventure with Cathy Johnson, by Little Falls Public Library, 3.30pm ET. Join cartoonist and educator Cathy G. Johnson for another fun comic drawing workshop! Students will play silly drawing games, develop their own comic book characters, and start writing fun adventure stories. All levels of experience welcome! Cathy G. Johnson is the author of the graphic novel THE BREAKAWAYS!

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays.

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.

Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator

manga artist and translator Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer

Bob Harras, Former EIC of DC Comics

Former EIC of DC Comics Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest

Adi Granov, Iron Man artist

Iron Man artist Eric Kim, artist for UDON

Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor

former DC Collected Editions editor Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.

Panini Comics editor. Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son

