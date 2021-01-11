Donald Trump and Lucifer – The Daily LITG 11th January 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Lucifer, America burning or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
- Lucifer Star Lesley-Ann Brandt Goes Scorched Earth on Donald Trump Jr.
- The Boys Season 3 Gets The Band Back Together; Jack Quaid Update
- The Rookie Season 3 In Justice Preview: Brandon Routh Joins the Force
- Green Arrow and the Canaries: Katherine McNamara & More Respond
- The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Gets Ready for Their Season 3, Too
- Impact Genesis Results: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- The Kyurem Scale: Rating Bosses in Pokémon GO – Deoxys & Genesect
- Riverdale Season 5: So What Does Happen to Cheryl, Madelaine Petsch?!
- Carnival Row Season 2 Wish List: Revolution, Agreus/Imogen & Fae Philo
- Is Donald Trump Going To The Alamo Total Landscaping?
- Mighty Atom: The Super-Hero and the People Who Inspired Him
- Bookstores Saw Graphic Novels Sales Increase By 29% In 2020
- Obscure Comics: General Mills Presents Batman V Superman #1 & Cereal
- Viz Media Releases List of March 2021 Manga Titles
- To Be Is To Be Perceived – Comic Store In Your Future
- Preview: Marvel's Alien #1 – Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Salvador Larocca
- Death Metal and Future State Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- In The Heart Of America, A War Zone – Green Lantern/Arrow At Auction
- Dave Gibbons' Forgotten Watchmen Cover, Up For Auction
- The Completely Obvious Inspiration for DC Comics Star Sapphire in 1947
And Seth McFarlane was wisely signing.
- The New DC Timeline To Begin in Wonder Woman #750 With Scott Snyder and Bryan Hitch
- "The Orville" Creator Seth MacFarlane Signs with NBCU Content Studios
- The Long Read: Doomsday Clock is Canon and In Continuity
- 2019 Wolverine's Weiner X-Pick of the Year: Horniest X-Men Comic
- Why DC Comics Has Been Cancelling So Many Collections – and Taking Numbers Off the Spines
- X-Men #7 Jumps From $3.99 to $4.99
- Death Metal – The Sequel To Dark Nights: Metal, From Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo
- Doomsday Clock Will Not Completely Line Up With The DC Comics Timeline – Official
- Darth Vader Haunted by Images of the Star Wars Prequels in New Darth Vader #1 [Preview]
- Transformers G1 Astrotrain Reissue Hitting Walmarts Now
- Mark Hamill Teases 'Star Wars: Episode IX' "Title"
- Separated At Birth: Francesco Mattina and… Everyone?
- 15 Revealed DC Comics Covers by Sean Murphy, Dave Johnson, Stjepan Sejic and More
- The Death of James Bond, or at Least One of Him, in League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen: Tempest Book Four
- LATE: Doomsday Clock #9 Slips Into February
- Comic Book Diary Tutorial, Event by Kenai Community Library, Alaska, 1-5pm AST. Pick up a special DIY comic diary pack at the library and watch the tutorial on the Kenai Community Library Facebook page or YouTube Channel, and get drawing.
- Comic Book Adventure with Cathy Johnson, by Little Falls Public Library, 3.30pm ET. Join cartoonist and educator Cathy G. Johnson for another fun comic drawing workshop! Students will play silly drawing games, develop their own comic book characters, and start writing fun adventure stories. All levels of experience welcome! Cathy G. Johnson is the author of the graphic novel THE BREAKAWAYS!
- Sam Kieth, creator of Maxx, co-creator of Sandman.
- Miyako Matsuda Graham, manga artist and translator
- Trevor Tamlin, comics letterer
- Bob Harras, Former EIC of DC Comics
- Terry Beatty, artist of Batman, Ms Tree, Action Comics, Guy Gardner, Elfquest
- Adi Granov, Iron Man artist
- Eric Kim, artist for UDON
- Anton Kawasaki, former DC Collected Editions editor
- Nicola Peruzzi, Panini Comics editor.
- Scott Cohn, artist on Army Of Darkness, TMNT, Frankenstein: Prodigal Son
