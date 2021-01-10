Death Metal and Future State Top The Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

DC Comics' Death Metal and DC Future State dominate the top ten, but Spider-Man, Star Wars and Donny Cates Thor, Venom and Crossover makes it in.

Dark Nights: Death Metal #7 Future State Batman #1 Future State Wonder Woman #1 Star Wars The High Republic #1 Amazing Spider-Man #56 Thor #11 Venom #32 Crossover #3 Eternals #1 Future State Superman of Metropolis #1

Rodman Comics: Good week. People are getting stimulus money and spending with us. Death Metal 7 easily took the top spot. Marvel did not have good week sadly. Future State when first announced months ago had our customers groaning no. Now Future State is a please get this for me.

Ssalefish Comics: Sales this week were a lot more divided between DC and Marvel than one might think given the line-up of Future State titles in the running, but we still saw a 50/50 split with the Big 2. Dark Nights Death Metal and Future State Next Batman took the top spots, which is about what one would expect, but Star Wars High Republic managed to slide in third place, and it's in no small part due to the hype driven by fans and speculators alike. Eternals #1 might have ranked higher on the list were it not competing against the Future State line, as most of the remaining spots were filled by those titles.

Dr No's – Five top ten for Marvel, three for DC, and two for Image–a pretty solid split. Response was better than anticipated for Future State, but we ordered enough that we had plenty on hand to meet unanticipated demand.

