Donny Cates & Geoff Shaw's Crossover Has [Redacted By Legal] Guests

You never know who is going to pop up in Donny Cates and Geoff Shaw's Crossover series from Image Comics, telling the story of a normal, everyday, world-outside-your-window reality that gets invaded by a comic book event, causing death, destruction, and hatred of superhero comic books. The first arc, titled "Kids Love Chains" was a reference to Todd McFarlane and his explained appeal of Spawn. The second arc, launching in July, is dubbed "Meanwhile", the word that often comes before the Crossover ellipsis icon in comic book captions, as well as being the DC editorial column written for years by DC VPO and EIC, Dick Giordano.

The new Crossover arc promises new characters joining the series, teasing IP from other comic book creators. And continues to include The Paybacks and Madman. And more to come.

CROSSOVER #8

WRITER: DONNY CATES

ARTISTS / COVER: GEOFF SHAW, DEE CUNNIFFE & JOHN J. HILL

JULY 28 / 32 PAGES / FC / T+ / $3.99

NEW STORY ARC

"MEANWHILE," Part One

After the massive events of the last arc (and not counting that weird issue that CHIP wrote…what the hell was that all about?), the adventure continues as new foes and new allies join the fold to uncover a deadly mystery beyond the walls of the dome. With special guest appearances by [REDACTED BY LEGAL]!!

And you can catch up with the collection of the first arc, Kids Love Chains, Crossover issues #1-#6, ignoring Chip Zdarsky, out at the beginning of June.